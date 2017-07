Thought everyone played well on Friday, but tough our spine was excellent, we actually used Brough as a decoy and had 2/3 assists from Rankin, 3 from Leeming, a try from O'Brien a try from Hinchy and just great organisation from Brough and Ridyard.



Massive credit to Rankin for organising a defence to a clean sheet in his second game at the back. Widnes lacked execution, but we were always there to pressure them into forcing the errors. Looking forward to the game against Leigh this Friday.