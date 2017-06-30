WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - On to salford

Re: On to salford

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 4:57 am
Kiyan wrote:
If you had called any of the telephone numbers supplied on the web site you would have talked to very helpful people who speak English perfectly , but as you have admitted you decided to phone Sale Sharks and Ticketmaster! Getting the correct telephone number from the internet is not difficult!

Anyway, we look forward to welcoming the largest Huddersfield away following of the year. ( About 50?) and your rants about carpark/traffic/roads/no gluten free options soon after.


I did use the number on the website. And got through to your ticket office to a useless person who couldn't help (mostly as her English was so terrible) when she said she couldn't sell me a ticket I asked to be put through to sales and marketing- so Your ticket office salesperson gave me the number that turned out to be for Sale sharks. The Salford telephone system automatically put me through to ticketmaster when I tried again but noone at your club answered. When I phoned yet again I left my details and asked someone to contact me- still no one has and I phoned on Tuesday morning. Oh I also emailed the address on the website- no reply there either. Face it your club is shoddily run.
Re: On to salford

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 7:33 am
Kiyan wrote:
If you had called any of the telephone numbers supplied on the web site you would have talked to very helpful people who speak English perfectly , but as you have admitted you decided to phone Sale Sharks and Ticketmaster! Getting the correct telephone number from the internet is not difficult!

Anyway, we look forward to welcoming the largest Huddersfield away following of the year. ( About 50?) and your rants about carpark/traffic/roads/no gluten free options soon after.


About 50. But we wont start fights with ourselves, the stewards, our own players.....
Re: On to salford

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 11:38 am
ridyard not made it then, still no news on obrien, hope ferguson plays, rankin makes debut.

rankin

mcgillvary
cudjoe
mellor
murphy

leeming
brough
gaskell

ikahihifo
wakeman
ferguson
hinchcliffe
taai

bench-
rapira
roberts
clough
mason


dickinson and mcintosh to miss out for me.
Re: On to salford

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 11:44 am
brearley84 wrote:
ridyard not made it then, still no news on obrien, hope ferguson plays, rankin makes debut.

rankin

mcgillvary
cudjoe
mellor
murphy

leeming
brough
gaskell

ikahihifo
wakeman
ferguson
hinchcliffe
taai

bench-
rapira
roberts
clough
mason


dickinson and mcintosh to miss out for me.


Tricky one this week really.

Mellor Murphy is a poor partnership and so is Murphy Mcintosh.

whats the point juggling the team around so much just for one player???

why not a straight swap Rankin for Ridyard?

Rapira for Dickinson??

Re: On to salford

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 11:54 am
mcintosh been poor in his last few games for us, cant afford the mistakes now.

may very well put ranking in the halves though.

rapira in for dickinson yes... on last weeks showing id prob have dickinson in ahead of mason too really
Re: On to salford

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 4:12 pm
the team resolves around ferguson being fit to play or not for me.

if hes fit then id have the team i wrote but if not then mellor will have to go back into the 2nd row so gaskell to centre and rankin half back, we shall see!
Re: On to salford

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 4:45 pm
http://www.giantsrl.com/news/article/62 ... n-sold-out

Weve sold our allocation of 400

Would expect to see 700+ over there on Sunday

Re: On to salford

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 5:57 pm
jools wrote:
I did use the number on the website. And got through to your ticket office to a useless person who couldn't help (mostly as her English was so terrible) when she said she couldn't sell me a ticket I asked to be put through to sales and marketing- so Your ticket office salesperson gave me the number that turned out to be for Sale sharks. The Salford telephone system automatically put me through to ticketmaster when I tried again but noone at your club answered. When I phoned yet again I left my details and asked someone to contact me- still no one has and I phoned on Tuesday morning. Oh I also emailed the address on the website- no reply there either. Face it your club is shoddily run.

Maybe it's not the person on the AJ BELL switchboard that doesn't understand English. It just might be that after five years you've not grasped that you are phoning the wrong number. It's become an annual event from you no wonder people won't help.
Here's the solution arrive at the stadium go to RECEPTION not the ticket office and the staff at the AJ BELL who deal with disabled ticketing will help you.
Ps if your mum is disabled you will be given a free ticket as a carer.

Re: On to salford

Post Sat Jul 01, 2017 9:48 am
GiantJake1988 wrote:
http://www.giantsrl.com/news/article/6265/salford-ticket-allocation-sold-out

Weve sold our allocation of 400

Would expect to see 700+ over there on Sunday


yeh not the 50 like a previous salford fan posted... another one who has a misconception like the one who said we have 3k and not 5k fans.

but when we get a decent away following in usually means one thing...defeat.
Re: On to salford

Post Sat Jul 01, 2017 10:49 pm
Regardless of all that has been said, everyone wishes all the fans travelling a safe and incident free journey and hopefully a great game to watch.
