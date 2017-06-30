Kiyan wrote: If you had called any of the telephone numbers supplied on the web site you would have talked to very helpful people who speak English perfectly , but as you have admitted you decided to phone Sale Sharks and Ticketmaster! Getting the correct telephone number from the internet is not difficult!



Anyway, we look forward to welcoming the largest Huddersfield away following of the year. ( About 50?) and your rants about carpark/traffic/roads/no gluten free options soon after.

I did use the number on the website. And got through to your ticket office to a useless person who couldn't help (mostly as her English was so terrible) when she said she couldn't sell me a ticket I asked to be put through to sales and marketing- so Your ticket office salesperson gave me the number that turned out to be for Sale sharks. The Salford telephone system automatically put me through to ticketmaster when I tried again but noone at your club answered. When I phoned yet again I left my details and asked someone to contact me- still no one has and I phoned on Tuesday morning. Oh I also emailed the address on the website- no reply there either. Face it your club is shoddily run.