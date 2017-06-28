WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - On to salford

Board index Super League Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk On to salford

 
Post a reply

Re: On to salford

Post Wed Jun 28, 2017 7:49 pm
Code13 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Mon Mar 11, 2002 9:09 am
Posts: 30955
Location: Gods Own County
Can we talk about the game for a bit?

Feeling confident on this one, despite us having a terrible record v Salford
Players back on deck with luck
In good form and a usually ok ref

Re: On to salford

Post Thu Jun 29, 2017 8:03 am
Early Bath User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Mar 21, 2005 10:53 pm
Posts: 2904
Location: Lymm
Good morning all Fartowners. Jools first. Our problem is that the Stadium Company runs the AJ Bell not ourselves. We are subserviant & we cannot even have a Club Shop inside the Stadium thanks to poor prior arrangements. We do our best lass and again would welcome you all on Sunday apart from the bad fans who have been banned by Salford and possibly may be Fartowners for the day.

Mr Brearley - You generally talk some sense but I have to say your core base is nowt like 5,000 unless Diane Abbot is counting them. More like 3,000 much the same as us BUT we take our 800+ everywhere - I just wish your fans were as consistent. One small point is that our fan base is relatively young when compared to your own - is that a good thing or not?

Re the game on Sunday. You may well have a sniff and with Mamo I would think you would be favourites but as it is this match could go to the wire. Talking about wire - well they are surely certs for the bottom 4 and maybe a MPG as well. Don't times change?

Re: On to salford

Post Thu Jun 29, 2017 8:35 am
Wadski User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Mar 29, 2006 6:01 pm
Posts: 10361
Location: On the naughty step
Early Bath wrote:
Good morning all Fartowners. Jools first. Our problem is that the Stadium Company runs the AJ Bell not ourselves. We are subserviant & we cannot even have a Club Shop inside the Stadium thanks to poor prior arrangements. We do our best lass and again would welcome you all on Sunday apart from the bad fans who have been banned by Salford and possibly may be Fartowners for the day.

Mr Brearley - You generally talk some sense but I have to say your core base is nowt like 5,000 unless Diane Abbot is counting them. More like 3,000 much the same as us BUT we take our 800+ everywhere - I just wish your fans were as consistent. One small point is that our fan base is relatively young when compared to your own - is that a good thing or not?

Re the game on Sunday. You may well have a sniff and with Mamo I would think you would be favourites but as it is this match could go to the wire. Talking about wire - well they are surely certs for the bottom 4 and maybe a MPG as well. Don't times change?


If Brearley is Diane Abbot, then you are Donald Trunp with your Fake Facts!

Code: Select all
Team        2017 AVG   2017 Lowest   
Giants        6,123     4,973
Salford       5,330     3,127


Your lowest was against Widnes on a Sunday afternoon
Ours was against Catalan on a WEDNESDAY NIGHT, although we have still to play Widnes at home.
For the latest Giants News on Twitter first: Click Here Now!

FREE STUFF
We're Claret and Gold

Re: On to salford

Post Thu Jun 29, 2017 9:13 am
GIANT DAZ User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 09, 2002 3:08 pm
Posts: 14673
Location: Overlooking the Canal
3,000 core support? so are you suggesting there's 3,000 away fans at everyone of our home games?

We have a steady 4,500 to 5,000 hence why our crowds are usually around that figure.

As for consistent then yes we are, it's the same faces at every away game, maybe not as large as other away supports but definitely as or more passionate and enthusiastic than most.

Funny one is Salford, it's probably the only away game i don't really look forward to or get excited about for a few reasons - we usually lose to them, home and away, the ground is a soulless place in the middle of nowhere and is probably the only away game where it's simply a case of turn up, watch the game, go home - unless you like travelling around, no atmosphere, home fans unable to swallow defeat too well and just generally an all round negative feeling about the place/game.

Saying all that i'll be there on Sunday, cheering them on, hopefully fuelled by alcohol to make the day a bit more enjoyable.
"Time has no respect for man's vanity, We hold the keys, we are the caretakers of insanity"

//adf.ly/1gMQkx

Rick Stone's Claret Gold Army ....

Re: On to salford

Post Thu Jun 29, 2017 10:19 am
TheButcher User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jul 13, 2003 4:01 pm
Posts: 5437
Blimey, Salford and Hudds fans in a crowd number dick-measuring discussion is like gobbing-off about which is better, getting your nads ripped off or pummeled with hammers...
...Diagnosing SBD (Sporting Bipolar Disorder) since 2003...
Negs bringing down the tone of your forum? Keyboard Bell-endery tiresome? Embarrassed by some of your own fans?
Then you need...
TheButcher
I must be STOPPED!!
Vice Chairman of The Scarlet Turkey Clique
Grand Wizard Shill of Nibiru Prime & Dark Globe Champion
Chairman of 'The Neil Barker School for gifted Clowns'
"A Local Forum. For Local People"

Re: On to salford

Post Thu Jun 29, 2017 10:30 am
TheButcher User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jul 13, 2003 4:01 pm
Posts: 5437
Anyway, should be a good game. We've been quite inconsistent recently and I think we will be wanting to make a statement with this game and get back on track. Your guys have also picked-up form so it may be a good quality game.

I look forward to jools' comments about where we got lucky/cheated/thuggery etc before berating the fans/stadium/city as is the norm after our two sides clash.

:D
...Diagnosing SBD (Sporting Bipolar Disorder) since 2003...
Negs bringing down the tone of your forum? Keyboard Bell-endery tiresome? Embarrassed by some of your own fans?
Then you need...
TheButcher
I must be STOPPED!!
Vice Chairman of The Scarlet Turkey Clique
Grand Wizard Shill of Nibiru Prime & Dark Globe Champion
Chairman of 'The Neil Barker School for gifted Clowns'
"A Local Forum. For Local People"

Re: On to salford

Post Thu Jun 29, 2017 12:08 pm
brearley84 User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 12906
Location: Huddersfield
Code13 wrote:
Can we talk about the game for a bit?

Feeling confident on this one, despite us having a terrible record v Salford
Players back on deck with luck
In good form and a usually ok ref


ha not much to talk about till the squads are announced and even then it will hard to pick a team as we seem to have someone drop out before the game!

yep mixed bag against salford in recent years, tend to do better at their ground than at our place!

pfft bentham... :DOH: i bet he has the worst record out of all the refs for us ..regards winning games.. we used to get him regular when we were at the top end of the league and on sky tv..not so much now
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE

Re: On to salford

Post Thu Jun 29, 2017 12:13 pm
brearley84 User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 12906
Location: Huddersfield
Early Bath wrote:
Good morning all Fartowners. Jools first. Our problem is that the Stadium Company runs the AJ Bell not ourselves. We are subserviant & we cannot even have a Club Shop inside the Stadium thanks to poor prior arrangements. We do our best lass and again would welcome you all on Sunday apart from the bad fans who have been banned by Salford and possibly may be Fartowners for the day.

Mr Brearley - You generally talk some sense but I have to say your core base is nowt like 5,000 unless Diane Abbot is counting them. More like 3,000 much the same as us BUT we take our 800+ everywhere - I just wish your fans were as consistent. One small point is that our fan base is relatively young when compared to your own - is that a good thing or not?

Re the game on Sunday. You may well have a sniff and with Mamo I would think you would be favourites but as it is this match could go to the wire. Talking about wire - well they are surely certs for the bottom 4 and maybe a MPG as well. Don't times change?


oh dear, do your research on the attendance figures.

that is a good thing your fan base is young... although some may say not so as they have caused you a few problems off the field with incidents. lets hope they continue to get behind you and you will bear the fruits in years to come... we missed that generation of fans im afraid but compared to other clubs like yourself we actually do ok an attendaces.
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE

Re: On to salford

Post Thu Jun 29, 2017 1:03 pm
Trinity_13 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Feb 16, 2017 8:54 am
Posts: 21
brearley84 wrote:
ha not much to talk about till the squads are announced and even then it will hard to pick a team as we seem to have someone drop out before the game!

yep mixed bag against salford in recent years, tend to do better at their ground than at our place!

pfft bentham... :DOH: i bet he has the worst record out of all the refs for us ..regards winning games.. we used to get him regular when we were at the top end of the league and on sky tv..not so much now


Thursday afternoon..........and already its the refs fault..............as for jools and her incessant whining........... :SHOOT:

Re: On to salford

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 12:40 am
Kiyan Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Nov 19, 2014 10:38 am
Posts: 229
jools wrote:
your club is the joke pal. You need all the people through the turnstiles you can get. Koukash is moaning about it- but the way Hes allowing the club to be run is part of the problem.- how can you have someone answering the phone who can't speak English!


If you had called any of the telephone numbers supplied on the web site you would have talked to very helpful people who speak English perfectly , but as you have admitted you decided to phone Sale Sharks and Ticketmaster! Getting the correct telephone number from the internet is not difficult!

Anyway, we look forward to welcoming the largest Huddersfield away following of the year. ( About 50?) and your rants about carpark/traffic/roads/no gluten free options soon after.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Google [Bot] and 59 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,593,89279876,0644,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Fri : 09:00
NRL
GOLD COAST
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
BRISBANE
v
MELBOURNE
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
HULL FC  
  Sat : 06:00
NRL
SYDNEY
v
CRONULLA
TV
  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
MANLY
v
NZ WARRIORS
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
CANBERRA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat : 17:00
SL
CATALANS
v
LEIGH
TV
  
  Sat : 18:30
CH1
BARROW
v
GLOUC  
 > Sat : 18:30
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
WARRINGTON < 
  Sun : 05:00
NRL
NEWCASTLE
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
SOUTHS
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
CELTIC  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
SOUTH WALES  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
HULL KR
v
LONDON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SHEFFIELD
v
SWINTON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
FEATHERSTONE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
SL
WIGAN
v
WIDNES
TV
  
  Sun : 15:00
SL
SALFORD
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM