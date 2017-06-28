3,000 core support? so are you suggesting there's 3,000 away fans at everyone of our home games?
We have a steady 4,500 to 5,000 hence why our crowds are usually around that figure.
As for consistent then yes we are, it's the same faces at every away game, maybe not as large as other away supports but definitely as or more passionate and enthusiastic than most.
Funny one is Salford, it's probably the only away game i don't really look forward to or get excited about for a few reasons - we usually lose to them, home and away, the ground is a soulless place in the middle of nowhere and is probably the only away game where it's simply a case of turn up, watch the game, go home - unless you like travelling around, no atmosphere, home fans unable to swallow defeat too well and just generally an all round negative feeling about the place/game.
Saying all that i'll be there on Sunday, cheering them on, hopefully fuelled by alcohol to make the day a bit more enjoyable.