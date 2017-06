GIANT DAZ

3,000 core support? so are you suggesting there's 3,000 away fans at everyone of our home games?



We have a steady 4,500 to 5,000 hence why our crowds are usually around that figure.



As for consistent then yes we are, it's the same faces at every away game, maybe not as large as other away supports but definitely as or more passionate and enthusiastic than most.



Funny one is Salford, it's probably the only away game i don't really look forward to or get excited about for a few reasons - we usually lose to them, home and away, the ground is a soulless place in the middle of nowhere and is probably the only away game where it's simply a case of turn up, watch the game, go home - unless you like travelling around, no atmosphere, home fans unable to swallow defeat too well and just generally an all round negative feeling about the place/game.



Saying all that i'll be there on Sunday, cheering them on, hopefully fuelled by alcohol to make the day a bit more enjoyable.



//adf.ly/1gMQkx



I look forward to jools' comments about where we got lucky/cheated/thuggery etc before berating the fans/stadium/city as is the norm after our two sides clash.



I look forward to jools' comments about where we got lucky/cheated/thuggery etc before berating the fans/stadium/city as is the norm after our two sides clash.

Negs bringing down the tone of your forum? Keyboard Bell-endery tiresome? Embarrassed by some of your own fans?

Then you need...

TheButcher

I must be STOPPED!!

Vice Chairman of The Scarlet Turkey Clique

Grand Wizard Shill of Nibiru Prime & Dark Globe Champion

Chairman of 'The Neil Barker School for gifted Clowns'

Code13 wrote: Can we talk about the game for a bit?



Feeling confident on this one, despite us having a terrible record v Salford

Players back on deck with luck

In good form and a usually ok ref



ha not much to talk about till the squads are announced and even then it will hard to pick a team as we seem to have someone drop out before the game!



yep mixed bag against salford in recent years, tend to do better at their ground than at our place!



ha not much to talk about till the squads are announced and even then it will hard to pick a team as we seem to have someone drop out before the game!

yep mixed bag against salford in recent years, tend to do better at their ground than at our place!

pfft bentham... i bet he has the worst record out of all the refs for us ..regards winning games.. we used to get him regular when we were at the top end of the league and on sky tv..not so much now

Early Bath wrote: Good morning all Fartowners. Jools first. Our problem is that the Stadium Company runs the AJ Bell not ourselves. We are subserviant & we cannot even have a Club Shop inside the Stadium thanks to poor prior arrangements. We do our best lass and again would welcome you all on Sunday apart from the bad fans who have been banned by Salford and possibly may be Fartowners for the day.



Mr Brearley - You generally talk some sense but I have to say your core base is nowt like 5,000 unless Diane Abbot is counting them. More like 3,000 much the same as us BUT we take our 800+ everywhere - I just wish your fans were as consistent. One small point is that our fan base is relatively young when compared to your own - is that a good thing or not?



Re the game on Sunday. You may well have a sniff and with Mamo I would think you would be favourites but as it is this match could go to the wire. Talking about wire - well they are surely certs for the bottom 4 and maybe a MPG as well. Don't times change?



oh dear, do your research on the attendance figures.



oh dear, do your research on the attendance figures.

that is a good thing your fan base is young... although some may say not so as they have caused you a few problems off the field with incidents. lets hope they continue to get behind you and you will bear the fruits in years to come... we missed that generation of fans im afraid but compared to other clubs like yourself we actually do ok an attendaces.

-

brearley84 wrote:



yep mixed bag against salford in recent years, tend to do better at their ground than at our place!



yep mixed bag against salford in recent years, tend to do better at their ground than at our place!

pfft bentham... i bet he has the worst record out of all the refs for us ..regards winning games.. we used to get him regular when we were at the top end of the league and on sky tv..not so much now



jools wrote: your club is the joke pal. You need all the people through the turnstiles you can get. Koukash is moaning about it- but the way Hes allowing the club to be run is part of the problem.- how can you have someone answering the phone who can't speak English!



If you had called any of the telephone numbers supplied on the web site you would have talked to very helpful people who speak English perfectly , but as you have admitted you decided to phone Sale Sharks and Ticketmaster! Getting the correct telephone number from the internet is not difficult!



