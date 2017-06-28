WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - On to salford

Board index Super League Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk On to salford

 
Post a reply

Re: On to salford

Post Wed Jun 28, 2017 7:49 pm
Code13 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Mon Mar 11, 2002 9:09 am
Posts: 30955
Location: Gods Own County
Can we talk about the game for a bit?

Feeling confident on this one, despite us having a terrible record v Salford
Players back on deck with luck
In good form and a usually ok ref

Re: On to salford

Post Thu Jun 29, 2017 8:03 am
Early Bath User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Mar 21, 2005 10:53 pm
Posts: 2904
Location: Lymm
Good morning all Fartowners. Jools first. Our problem is that the Stadium Company runs the AJ Bell not ourselves. We are subserviant & we cannot even have a Club Shop inside the Stadium thanks to poor prior arrangements. We do our best lass and again would welcome you all on Sunday apart from the bad fans who have been banned by Salford and possibly may be Fartowners for the day.

Mr Brearley - You generally talk some sense but I have to say your core base is nowt like 5,000 unless Diane Abbot is counting them. More like 3,000 much the same as us BUT we take our 800+ everywhere - I just wish your fans were as consistent. One small point is that our fan base is relatively young when compared to your own - is that a good thing or not?

Re the game on Sunday. You may well have a sniff and with Mamo I would think you would be favourites but as it is this match could go to the wire. Talking about wire - well they are surely certs for the bottom 4 and maybe a MPG as well. Don't times change?

Re: On to salford

Post Thu Jun 29, 2017 8:35 am
Wadski User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Mar 29, 2006 6:01 pm
Posts: 10360
Location: On the naughty step
Early Bath wrote:
Good morning all Fartowners. Jools first. Our problem is that the Stadium Company runs the AJ Bell not ourselves. We are subserviant & we cannot even have a Club Shop inside the Stadium thanks to poor prior arrangements. We do our best lass and again would welcome you all on Sunday apart from the bad fans who have been banned by Salford and possibly may be Fartowners for the day.

Mr Brearley - You generally talk some sense but I have to say your core base is nowt like 5,000 unless Diane Abbot is counting them. More like 3,000 much the same as us BUT we take our 800+ everywhere - I just wish your fans were as consistent. One small point is that our fan base is relatively young when compared to your own - is that a good thing or not?

Re the game on Sunday. You may well have a sniff and with Mamo I would think you would be favourites but as it is this match could go to the wire. Talking about wire - well they are surely certs for the bottom 4 and maybe a MPG as well. Don't times change?


If Brearley is Diane Abbot, then you are Donald Trunp with your Fake Facts!

Code: Select all
Team        2017 AVG   2017 Lowest   
Giants        6,123     4,973
Salford       5,330     3,127


Your lowest was against Widnes on a Sunday afternoon
Ours was against Catalan on a WEDNESDAY NIGHT, although we have still to play Widnes at home.
For the latest Giants News on Twitter first: Click Here Now!

FREE STUFF
We're Claret and Gold
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Danril, Early Bath, GiantMisterE, tromso and 77 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,593,5101,64576,0624,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu : 10:50
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Thu : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Fri : 09:00
NRL
GOLD COAST
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
BRISBANE
v
MELBOURNE
TV
  
  Sat : 06:00
NRL
SYDNEY
v
CRONULLA
TV
  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
MANLY
v
NZ WARRIORS
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
CANBERRA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat : 18:00
SL
CATALANS
v
LEIGH
TV
  
 > Sat : 18:30
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
WARRINGTON < 
  Sat : 18:30
CH1
BARROW
v
GLOUC  
  Sat : 19:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
HULL FC  
  Sun : 05:00
NRL
NEWCASTLE
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
SOUTHS
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
CELTIC  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
SOUTH WALES  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
HULL KR
v
LONDON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
DEWSBURY
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
FEATHERSTONE
v
BATLEY  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM