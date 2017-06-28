Early Bath wrote:

Good morning all Fartowners. Jools first. Our problem is that the Stadium Company runs the AJ Bell not ourselves. We are subserviant & we cannot even have a Club Shop inside the Stadium thanks to poor prior arrangements. We do our best lass and again would welcome you all on Sunday apart from the bad fans who have been banned by Salford and possibly may be Fartowners for the day.



Mr Brearley - You generally talk some sense but I have to say your core base is nowt like 5,000 unless Diane Abbot is counting them. More like 3,000 much the same as us BUT we take our 800+ everywhere - I just wish your fans were as consistent. One small point is that our fan base is relatively young when compared to your own - is that a good thing or not?



Re the game on Sunday. You may well have a sniff and with Mamo I would think you would be favourites but as it is this match could go to the wire. Talking about wire - well they are surely certs for the bottom 4 and maybe a MPG as well. Don't times change?