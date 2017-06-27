WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - On to salford

Re: On to salford

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 8:36 pm
Strong-running second rower
jools wrote:
Well no one has rung me back, even though I said I needed to know today as can only get transport tickets tomorrow -no one responded on either twitter or Facebook either. Tried the number you put above - just got through to the ticket office again. Where I've already been twice before.
Doesn't appear those selling tickets have a clue what they have available for visitors with mobility issues. And they aren't able to give us tickets for anywhere other than in with the Salford fans. - not what is wanted.


Hi Jools - I can bring a folding chair that packs in to a small carry bag if you think that may help and be allowed? Sure you could find a spot where your mum could sit near our fans and get a decent view if so.
DON'T DIE WITH THE MUSIC IN YOU

Re: On to salford

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 9:06 pm
Silver RLFANS Member
devoniangiant wrote:
Hi Jools - I can bring a folding chair that packs in to a small carry bag if you think that may help and be allowed? Sure you could find a spot where your mum could sit near our fans and get a decent view if so.


Cheers Devonian- I did think of that and wondered about getting one - asked the question about whether it would be allowed when I rang the ticket office however they didn't seem to know whether I could bring it in.
Ive ordered a walking stick with a seat on today!
the future's bright the future's claret and gold

Re: On to salford

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 10:05 pm
jools wrote:
Cheers Devonian- I did think of that and wondered about getting one - asked the question about whether it would be allowed when I rang the ticket office however they didn't seem to know whether I could bring it in.
Ive ordered a walking stick with a seat on today!


I see Jools has started their anual rant about the AJ Bell Stadium early. The North stand terrace has been the away supporters stand for 4 years, yet she seems suprised by this?

This year her rant is that there are no seats in a standing terrace. There are seats in the West Stand and those beside the North Stand are the same price as standing. There are places for wheelchairs in the Standing North stand yet this appears unacceptable.?

On this forum given the number of the stadium who can arrange all this and parking if needed. (Info easily available on Salfords web site, yet phones a Sale Sharks number then ticket master, so she can have a whine on here!)

And before you ask, there are no gluten free options in the food stands.

Last year her rant was about dicing with death crossing a busy dual carriage way ignoring the pedestrian crossing 100 m down the road.

The year before was a rant about traffic leaving the stadium.

Jools, do us all a favour and stay at home!

Re: On to salford

Post Wed Jun 28, 2017 11:57 am
:lol: :lol: :lol:
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE

Re: On to salford

Post Wed Jun 28, 2017 12:19 pm
Kiyan wrote:
I see Jools has started their anual rant about the AJ Bell Stadium early. The North stand terrace has been the away supporters stand for 4 years, yet she seems suprised by this?

This year her rant is that there are no seats in a standing terrace. There are seats in the West Stand and those beside the North Stand are the same price as standing. There are places for wheelchairs in the Standing North stand yet this appears unacceptable.?

On this forum given the number of the stadium who can arrange all this and parking if needed. (Info easily available on Salfords web site, yet phones a Sale Sharks number then ticket master, so she can have a whine on here!)

And before you ask, there are no gluten free options in the food stands.

Last year her rant was about dicing with death crossing a busy dual carriage way ignoring the pedestrian crossing 100 m down the road.

The year before was a rant about traffic leaving the stadium.

Jools, do us all a favour and stay at home!


Haha that did make me chuckle! :lol:

Come and stand with us in the South Stand Jules..... you're almost a Red Devil with the amount of posting you did on our old forum so you'll be more than welcome. :wink: Just be careful to avoid our Millwallesque firm and you'll be reet! :lol:
