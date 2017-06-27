jools wrote: Cheers Devonian- I did think of that and wondered about getting one - asked the question about whether it would be allowed when I rang the ticket office however they didn't seem to know whether I could bring it in.

Ive ordered a walking stick with a seat on today!

I see Jools has started their anual rant about the AJ Bell Stadium early. The North stand terrace has been the away supporters stand for 4 years, yet she seems suprised by this?This year her rant is that there are no seats in a standing terrace. There are seats in the West Stand and those beside the North Stand are the same price as standing. There are places for wheelchairs in the Standing North stand yet this appears unacceptable.?On this forum given the number of the stadium who can arrange all this and parking if needed. (Info easily available on Salfords web site, yet phones a Sale Sharks number then ticket master, so she can have a whine on here!)And before you ask, there are no gluten free options in the food stands.Last year her rant was about dicing with death crossing a busy dual carriage way ignoring the pedestrian crossing 100 m down the road.The year before was a rant about traffic leaving the stadium.Jools, do us all a favour and stay at home!