jools wrote:
Well no one has rung me back, even though I said I needed to know today as can only get transport tickets tomorrow -no one responded on either twitter or Facebook either. Tried the number you put above - just got through to the ticket office again. Where I've already been twice before.
Doesn't appear those selling tickets have a clue what they have available for visitors with mobility issues. And they aren't able to give us tickets for anywhere other than in with the Salford fans. - not what is wanted.
Hi Jools - I can bring a folding chair that packs in to a small carry bag if you think that may help and be allowed? Sure you could find a spot where your mum could sit near our fans and get a decent view if so.