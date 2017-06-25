Well tried to ring Salford to find out if there were alternative seating my mum could use, e.g disabled seating- what a blooming joke they are!

Got through to the ticket office- the lady I spoke to didn't speak (or it appears understand) good English. Tried to explain my mum couldn't stand was there an alternative. All I could establish was that she couldn't sell me a ticket. I asked her to put me through to someone who I could get some information from. She gave me two 0800 numbers to ring. The first she told me was for "sales" That turned out to be the number for Sale sharks!!!! The second number she gave me just sent me through a press this number system and ended up back to her again.

Tried a third time- this time the number I got put me through to ticketmaster. The lady at least understood what my request was there took my details and I'm hoping someone will ring me back today!!!