WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - On to salford

Board index Super League Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk On to salford

 
Post a reply

Re: On to salford

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 9:43 pm
jools User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jun 09, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 7633
GIANT DAZ wrote:
sneak her a deckchair in


Might ring em.
the future's bright the future's claret and gold

Re: On to salford

Post Mon Jun 26, 2017 7:19 pm
djhudds Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Jun 13, 2012 8:17 pm
Posts: 171
Murphy might not be fit, if not Darnell will be on wing with rankin at full back

Re: On to salford

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 9:02 am
jools User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jun 09, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 7633
Well tried to ring Salford to find out if there were alternative seating my mum could use, e.g disabled seating- what a blooming joke they are!
Got through to the ticket office- the lady I spoke to didn't speak (or it appears understand) good English. Tried to explain my mum couldn't stand was there an alternative. All I could establish was that she couldn't sell me a ticket. I asked her to put me through to someone who I could get some information from. She gave me two 0800 numbers to ring. The first she told me was for "sales" That turned out to be the number for Sale sharks!!!! The second number she gave me just sent me through a press this number system and ended up back to her again.
Tried a third time- this time the number I got put me through to ticketmaster. The lady at least understood what my request was there took my details and I'm hoping someone will ring me back today!!!
the future's bright the future's claret and gold

Re: On to salford

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 9:17 am
GIANT DAZ User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 09, 2002 3:08 pm
Posts: 14671
Location: Overlooking the Canal
Sounds as much a farce as it is on matchdays there then.
"Time has no respect for man's vanity, We hold the keys, we are the caretakers of insanity"

//adf.ly/1gMQkx

Rick Stone's Claret Gold Army ....

Re: On to salford

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 10:32 am
Fozzysalforddevil Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Feb 20, 2014 2:34 pm
Posts: 614
You've probably got through to ticketmaster who are a joke, try ringing 0161 786 1574/1598

Re: On to salford

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 10:59 am
jools User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jun 09, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 7633
Fozzysalforddevil wrote:
You've probably got through to ticketmaster who are a joke, try ringing 0161 786 1574/1598


What department is that?
the future's bright the future's claret and gold

Re: On to salford

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 11:59 am
willo109 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Apr 19, 2015 7:17 pm
Posts: 58
jools wrote:
What department is that?


Did you try this number 01617 861570 ?

Re: On to salford

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 12:00 pm
LF13 Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2005 10:15 am
Posts: 1815
For any information regarding any wheelchair bays or disabled facilities that are required please call the stadium directly on 0161 786 1574 or email ticketoffice@ajbellstadium.co.uk

https://www.eticketing.co.uk/salfordred ... temref=588
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: raceman, TBC, the stella kid, Tricky2309, tromso, willo109 and 111 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,592,5512,32376,0604,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu : 10:50
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Thu : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Fri : 09:00
NRL
GOLD COAST
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
BRISBANE
v
MELBOURNE
TV
  
  Sat : 06:00
NRL
SYDNEY
v
CRONULLA
TV
  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
MANLY
v
NZ WARRIORS
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
CANBERRA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat : 18:00
SL
CATALANS
v
LEIGH
TV
  
 > Sat : 18:30
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
WARRINGTON < 
  Sat : 18:30
CH1
BARROW
v
GLOUC  
  Sat : 19:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
HULL FC  
  Sun : 05:00
NRL
NEWCASTLE
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
SOUTHS
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
CELTIC  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
SOUTH WALES  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
HULL KR
v
LONDON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
DEWSBURY
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
FEATHERSTONE
v
BATLEY  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM