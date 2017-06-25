WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - On to salford

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 10:26 am
This will be a tough game.
A Sunday kickoff means hopefully the cowbell army can give the lads a boost.
Winning this would take some of the pressure off us and leave more of it on Widnes and Leigh when we play them at home.

Rankin should be available so he will play- where is anyone's guess.
Ridyard may or may not play- if not:
Rankin and Gaskell could both play either in the halves, at full back or centre. Darnell could play either at full back or on the wing if smurph goes back to centre.
Will RS put Gaskell in the halves, Darnell at full back and rankin at centre. That way rankin doesn't need to pick up too many of the plays and there's less disruption to the side. Do we need a bit more creativity so put rankin in halves or FB.
Two wins will see us safe I reckon. Hope this is the first.
Re: On to salford

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 12:03 pm
For me Smurph has got to stay on the wing and his partnership with Gaskell has been going well last 2 games before been interrupted by foul play.

If Ridyard can play then I would drop McIntosh at the moment and put Rankin straight in at FB.

If Ridyard can't play then just swap Rankin for Ridyard in the halves.

If Ferguson, Rapira & O Brien are both fit I would go:

1.Rankin/McIntosh
2. Jerry
3. Cudjoe
4. Gaskell
5. Murphy
6. Brough
7. Ridyard/Rankin
8. Seb
9. Leeming
10. Wakeman
11. Ferguson
12. Mellor
13. Hinchliffe

14. Taai
15. Roberts
16. O Brien
17. Rapira

I think Taai and Rapira off the bench should keep Sebs momentum going against Salfords big forwards.

If Ferguson is still injured then its Taai to 2nd row and Mason or Clough to prop.
Re: On to salford

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 12:13 pm
Rapira was fit last week but banned so he should go straight back in.
Re: On to salford

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 1:17 pm
i rate salford, real attacking threat to anyone, but they have been abit shaky of late so could get the win and continue our good run of form

rankin and rapira the only ones you would expect to come in from last week... hope for some positive news on ridyard, obrien and fergy
