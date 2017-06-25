jools

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Thu Jun 09, 2011 12:02 pm

Posts: 7621



This will be a tough game.

A Sunday kickoff means hopefully the cowbell army can give the lads a boost.

Winning this would take some of the pressure off us and leave more of it on Widnes and Leigh when we play them at home.



Rankin should be available so he will play- where is anyone's guess.

Ridyard may or may not play- if not:

Rankin and Gaskell could both play either in the halves, at full back or centre. Darnell could play either at full back or on the wing if smurph goes back to centre.

Will RS put Gaskell in the halves, Darnell at full back and rankin at centre. That way rankin doesn't need to pick up too many of the plays and there's less disruption to the side. Do we need a bit more creativity so put rankin in halves or FB.

Two wins will see us safe I reckon. Hope this is the first. the future's bright the future's claret and gold GiantJake1988 Strong-running second rower



Joined: Sat Mar 26, 2016 10:27 am

Posts: 427

jools wrote: This will be a tough game.

A Sunday kickoff means hopefully the cowbell army can give the lads a boost.

Winning this would take some of the pressure off us and leave more of it on Widnes and Leigh when we play them at home.



Rankin should be available so he will play- where is anyone's guess.

Ridyard may or may not play- if not:

Rankin and Gaskell could both play either in the halves, at full back or centre. Darnell could play either at full back or on the wing if smurph goes back to centre.

Will RS put Gaskell in the halves, Darnell at full back and rankin at centre. That way rankin doesn't need to pick up too many of the plays and there's less disruption to the side. Do we need a bit more creativity so put rankin in halves or FB.

Two wins will see us safe I reckon. Hope this is the first.



For me Smurph has got to stay on the wing and his partnership with Gaskell has been going well last 2 games before been interrupted by foul play.



If Ridyard can play then I would drop McIntosh at the moment and put Rankin straight in at FB.



If Ridyard can't play then just swap Rankin for Ridyard in the halves.



If Ferguson, Rapira & O Brien are both fit I would go:



1.Rankin/McIntosh

2. Jerry

3. Cudjoe

4. Gaskell

5. Murphy

6. Brough

7. Ridyard/Rankin

8. Seb

9. Leeming

10. Wakeman

11. Ferguson

12. Mellor

13. Hinchliffe



14. Taai

15. Roberts

16. O Brien

17. Rapira



I think Taai and Rapira off the bench should keep Sebs momentum going and Salford have some big forwards. For me Smurph has got to stay on the wing and his partnership with Gaskell has been going well last 2 games before been interrupted by foul play.If Ridyard can play then I would drop McIntosh at the moment and put Rankin straight in at FB.If Ridyard can't play then just swap Rankin for Ridyard in the halves.If Ferguson, Rapira & O Brien are both fit I would go:1.Rankin/McIntosh2. Jerry3. Cudjoe4. Gaskell5. Murphy6. Brough7. Ridyard/Rankin8. Seb9. Leeming10. Wakeman11. Ferguson12. Mellor13. Hinchliffe14. Taai15. Roberts16. O Brien17. RapiraI think Taai and Rapira off the bench should keep Sebs momentum going and Salford have some big forwards. Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: devoniangiant, Fozzysalforddevil, Frankiefartown, GiantJake1988, GiantMisterE, Jo Jumbuck, jools and 97 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply 2 posts • Page 1 of 1 Return to Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS About RLFANS RLFANS Support RLFANS MAIN The Virtual Terrace League Marketplace League Games Station Main News NRL Kangaroo Bar Off Topic Music TV & Film The Sin Bin Super League Castleford Tigers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Leigh Centurions Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Kingstone Press Championship Batley Bulldogs Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Dewsbury Rams Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Hull KR London Broncos Oldham Roughyeds Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Kingstone Press Championship 1 Barrow Raiders Coventry Bears Doncaster RLFC Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks Keighley Cougars London Skolars Newcastle Thunder North Wales Crusaders Oxford Rugby League South Wales Scorpions Toronto Wolfpack Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports NFL Wrestling Boxing Golf Cricket Cycling Sports Betting / Tips Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science League Links Central

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD (DATE) YOUR TEAM 4,591,556 1,744 76,059 4,491 (28-03-2016) SET LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!. FT Sun : 00:01 CH1 TORONTO 56 - 12 HUNSLET TV FT Sun : 05:00 NRL ST GEORGE 32 - 28 NEWCASTLE TV FT Sun : 07:00 NRL CRONULLA 18 - 35 MANLY TV Sun : 14:30 CH1 CELTIC v SOUTH WALES Sun : 15:00 CH LONDON v FEATHERSTONE Sun : 15:00 CH1 COVENTY v WORKINGTON Sun : 15:00 CH1 GLOUC v OXFORD Sun : 15:00 CH SWINTON v HALIFAX Sun : 15:00 CH DEWSBURY v TOULOUSE Sun : 15:00 CH BRADFORD v OLDHAM Sun : 15:00 CH1 NEWCASTLE v HEMEL Sun : 15:00 CH SHEFFIELD v HULL KR Sun : 15:00 CH ROCHDALE v BATLEY Sun : 15:00 CH1 WHITEHAVEN v DONCASTER Sun : 15:00 CH1 KEIGHLEY v YORK ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM



























