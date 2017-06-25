This will be a tough game.

A Sunday kickoff means hopefully the cowbell army can give the lads a boost.

Winning this would take some of the pressure off us and leave more of it on Widnes and Leigh when we play them at home.



Rankin should be available so he will play- where is anyone's guess.

Ridyard may or may not play- if not:

Rankin and Gaskell could both play either in the halves, at full back or centre. Darnell could play either at full back or on the wing if smurph goes back to centre.

Will RS put Gaskell in the halves, Darnell at full back and rankin at centre. That way rankin doesn't need to pick up too many of the plays and there's less disruption to the side. Do we need a bit more creativity so put rankin in halves or FB.

Two wins will see us safe I reckon. Hope this is the first.