Sun Jun 25, 2017 10:12 am
Todays game will be broadcast live on Wigan t.v kick off 12 noon.

https://tv.wiganwarriors.com/
Re: London v Wigan U19's Live on Wigan t.v.

Sun Jun 25, 2017 1:18 pm
Final score Lonon 38 Wigan 26
Beaten by a much bigger side. The Wigan side was mainly 1st year U17's and really struggled to hold London when they were close to the line. Two long stoppages in play for what looked like a bad neck injury to Joe Shorrocks and then to one of the London players. Hope they are both o.k.
Re: London v Wigan U19's Live on Wigan t.v.

Sun Jun 25, 2017 2:07 pm
Didn't see this game, but have always been impressed with Shorrocks when I've seen him play, hope it's not too serious.

Re: London v Wigan U19's Live on Wigan t.v.

Sun Jun 25, 2017 7:02 pm
From the club twitter: Joe is out of hospital and has been given the all clear following x-ray. Thank you to the @LondonBroncosRL medics for their excellent care.

Good news!

Re: London v Wigan U19's Live on Wigan t.v.

Mon Jun 26, 2017 11:21 am
London had some raw but talented athletes, many of African heritage by the looks of it. The big prop Lewis Bienek is a beast.
What I lost was an ocean now I'm rowing right behind you.

Re: London v Wigan U19's Live on Wigan t.v.

Mon Jun 26, 2017 2:39 pm
The Eclipse wrote:
London had some raw but talented athletes, many of African heritage by the looks of it. The big prop Lewis Bienek is a beast.


The right centre Jacob Ogden? was outstanding and caused Wigan no end of problems.
