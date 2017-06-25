Final score Lonon 38 Wigan 26
Beaten by a much bigger side. The Wigan side was mainly 1st year U17's and really struggled to hold London when they were close to the line. Two long stoppages in play for what looked like a bad neck injury to Joe Shorrocks and then to one of the London players. Hope they are both o.k.
