Re: Challenge cup final tickets - (not tempting fate...)

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 8:56 pm
London FC Fan wrote:
Cheers.
Thought it would be a decent view. We've been a few times up in the tier above and enjoyed it, but last yr we shelled out for seats in the 120 blocks on the lowest tier and you were SO much closer to the game that it was well worth it (even if we hadn't won).
I still don't understand what the £40 Club Wembley offer gives you - probably need to ring the rfl and see if they can make any sense of it.



It gives you a seat. What are you expecting for £40? A champagne breakfast and dancing girls?

Re: Challenge cup final tickets - (not tempting fate...)

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 9:02 pm
London FC Fan wrote:
Cheers.
Thought it would be a decent view. We've been a few times up in the tier above and enjoyed it, but last yr we shelled out for seats in the 120 blocks on the lowest tier and you were SO much closer to the game that it was well worth it (even if we hadn't won).
I still don't understand what the £40 Club Wembley offer gives you - probably need to ring the rfl and see if they can make any sense of it.



You get a seat with perhaps the best view in the stadium for a mere £40, no more, no less.

As has been stated, these seats were for "Club Wembley Members" previously but are no on general sale. Great offer IMO and should really see those section of the ground far better occupied.
Nil......Zip.....Nothing....ZERO....0

Re: Challenge cup final tickets - (not tempting fate...)

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 10:18 pm
Thanks for that. Appreciate it. I'll do the same.
Knowledge is power.

Re: Challenge cup final tickets - (not tempting fate...)

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 10:20 pm
Jake the Peg wrote:
It gives you a seat. What are you expecting for £40? A champagne breakfast and dancing girls?

No, you booty.
Just asking a simple question. Sorry if it was too simple for you.
