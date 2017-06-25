WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Challenge cup final tickets - (not tempting fate...)

Challenge cup final tickets - (not tempting fate...)

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 8:43 am
Mild mannered Janitor
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Feb 09, 2004 10:48 pm
Posts: 6978
Location: Here there and everywhere
For those thinking of going to the CC final this year, you might be interested in this

Early Bird Offers
- Book before 10am, 30 June and get 15% off adult tickets (excl. category 1, Club Wembley and hospitality) use promo code PHASE2.
- Book Club Wembley before 10am, 30 June and take advantage of a £15 discount. Please note all tickets for Club Wembley are priced at the same rate. To book these seats click on a block in the middle ring starting with a 2 and use promo code CWEB.

Group Offer
Save up to 40% if you book 15 or more tickets before 10am 30 June. The discount will then reduce to 20% if you book a group by 27 July. Call 0844 856 1115 or email groups@rfl.co.uk now to speak to one of the group sales team.

End Allocation
East Side: Wigan Warriors or Salford Red Devils
West Side: Hull FC or Leeds Rhinos

Taken from the RFL's ticketing website.

For those with a big group, thats a great saving and the tickets which are available in the club Wembley sections are currently £40 (until 10am, June 30th).
Nil......Zip.....Nothing....ZERO....0

Re: Challenge cup final tickets - (not tempting fate...)

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 1:41 pm
paintman
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat May 21, 2011 8:37 pm
Posts: 1111
Location: Hull
Didnt we have the West Stand last year.Could be an omen :)

Re: Challenge cup final tickets - (not tempting fate...)

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 1:46 pm
PCollinson1990
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 529
paintman wrote:
Didnt we have the West Stand last year.Could be an omen :)

The Semi is a year to the day we beat Wigan at the Keepmoat.... :SILENCE:

Re: Challenge cup final tickets - (not tempting fate...)

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 3:02 pm
London FC Fan

Joined: Sun Jan 13, 2013 3:15 pm
Posts: 67
Does anyone know what the Club Wembley deal gets you?

Users browsing this forum: Beanman, DGM, Fields of Fire, fosdyke99, Google Adsense [Bot], Homenaway, Large Paws, London FC Fan, mwindass, PCollinson1990, supersuperfc, themightynortherner, Wellsy13 and 185 guests

