WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Challenge cup final tickets - (not tempting fate...)

Board index Super League Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Challenge cup final tickets - (not tempting fate...)

 
Post a reply

Challenge cup final tickets - (not tempting fate...)

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 8:43 am
Mild mannered Janitor User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Feb 09, 2004 10:48 pm
Posts: 6977
Location: Here there and everywhere
For those thinking of going to the CC final this year, you might be interested in this

Early Bird Offers
- Book before 10am, 30 June and get 15% off adult tickets (excl. category 1, Club Wembley and hospitality) use promo code PHASE2.
- Book Club Wembley before 10am, 30 June and take advantage of a £15 discount. Please note all tickets for Club Wembley are priced at the same rate. To book these seats click on a block in the middle ring starting with a 2 and use promo code CWEB.

Group Offer
Save up to 40% if you book 15 or more tickets before 10am 30 June. The discount will then reduce to 20% if you book a group by 27 July. Call 0844 856 1115 or email groups@rfl.co.uk now to speak to one of the group sales team.

End Allocation
East Side: Wigan Warriors or Salford Red Devils
West Side: Hull FC or Leeds Rhinos

Taken from the RFL's ticketing website.

For those with a big group, thats a great saving and the tickets which are available in the club Wembley sections are currently £40 (until 10am, June 30th).
Nil......Zip.....Nothing....ZERO....0

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: A unknown superstar, Bing [Bot], ComeOnYouUll, DGM, fosdyke99, McFc, Mick Cranes Sidestep, paperboy, Patterdale, PCollinson1990, rodney_trotter, SirStan, themightynortherner, Touchliner, x teacher, yorksguy1865 and 258 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,591,4751,70876,0594,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
Sun : 00:01
CH1
TORONTO
56
- 12HUNSLET
TV
  
  Sun : 05:00
NRL
ST GEORGE
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
CRONULLA
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Sun : 14:30
CH1
CELTIC
v
SOUTH WALES  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SWINTON
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
DEWSBURY
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
LONDON
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
GLOUC
v
OXFORD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
NEWCASTLE
v
HEMEL  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
COVENTY
v
WORKINGTON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SHEFFIELD
v
HULL KR  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BRADFORD
v
OLDHAM  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
DONCASTER  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM