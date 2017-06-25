|
Joined: Thu Dec 17, 2009 11:27 am
Posts: 1598
|
Liversedge Wildcat wrote:
We are in fifth position so why are we talking about clinching 8th?. Only at Wakefield.
Agreed, but after many years of looking over your shoulder it seems strange to be looking up.
|
The mind is like a parachute. If it's not open it won't work. - Frank Zappa
|
Mon Jun 26, 2017 4:04 am
|
Joined: Wed Jun 14, 2017 4:24 am
Posts: 14
|
we need to win this I am not confident Warrington will lose anymore games.
|
|
Mon Jun 26, 2017 12:46 pm
|
Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 8200
|
BOJ042 wrote:
we need to win this I am not confident Warrington will lose anymore games.
Why, has Agar left
|
|
Mon Jun 26, 2017 6:56 pm
|
Joined: Mon Jan 18, 2010 10:34 pm
Posts: 1804
|
By all accounts Catalan were shocking and it wasn't a convincing win for Wolves.
|
|
Mon Jun 26, 2017 6:59 pm
|
Joined:
Tue Jul 02, 2002 6:13 pmPosts:
11215Location:
The City of Wakefield
|
supercat wrote:
By all accounts Catalan were shocking and it wasn't a convincing win for Wolves.
Seems so. Why someone would assume Warrington will win their next 4 games on the basis
of this is stupid really, oh, wait
|
TRINITY Wildcats.
|
Mon Jun 26, 2017 7:06 pm
|
Joined: Sat Mar 19, 2016 4:15 pm
Posts: 227
|
It wasn't, Catalans couldn't hit a barn door from 6 inches, last seasons Wire would have put a cricket score on em.
Not this season though, but look at the team sheet, you can't discount them from putting a decent game together.
|
|
Mon Jun 26, 2017 7:09 pm
|
Joined: Wed Nov 03, 2004 5:56 pm
Posts: 2829
|
This is a game we need to stop the rot in.
Warrington will come to turn us over with everything they have or they more or less condemn themselves to bottom 4, and pretty much no chance of any hope of a late surge.
With us having cas up next and saints looming behind us if we want to make any sort of dent in the super 8s this game has a lot of significance.
|
Top six 2005 - Trinity.
|
Mon Jun 26, 2017 7:46 pm
|
Joined:
Tue Jul 02, 2002 6:13 pmPosts:
11215Location:
The City of Wakefield
|
Trojan Horse wrote:
This is a game we need to stop the rot in.
Warrington will come to turn us over with everything they have or they more or less condemn themselves to bottom 4, and pretty much no chance of any hope of a late surge.
With us having cas up next and saints looming behind us if we want to make any sort of dent in the super 8s this game has a lot of significance.
Correct, anyone any idea of what bodies we may have back for Sat?
|
TRINITY Wildcats.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: 1873, AKA kellyseye, beamer, Belle, bigalf, Bull Mania, coco the fullback, dboy, djcool, djhudds, dull nickname, Eastern Wildcat, Egg Banjo, eric35, Felis Silvestris, Horbury Cat, jakeyg95, Joe Banjo, Kevs Head, KevW60349, Lupsetbull, LyndsayGill, M62 J30 TRINITY, Mable_Syrup, PHe, poplar cats alive, Redscat, reedy, runningman29, RWB, Sandal Cat, Schunter, Slugger McBatt, supercat, The Devil's Advocate, TrinFanX, Trojan Horse, Upanunder, vastman, wakeytrin, Wildthing and 326 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity
|