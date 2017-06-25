WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Warrington moving up

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 6:46 pm
Liversedge Wildcat wrote:
We are in fifth position so why are we talking about clinching 8th?. Only at Wakefield.


Agreed, but after many years of looking over your shoulder it seems strange to be looking up.
The mind is like a parachute. If it's not open it won't work. - Frank Zappa

Post Mon Jun 26, 2017 4:04 am
we need to win this I am not confident Warrington will lose anymore games.

Post Mon Jun 26, 2017 12:46 pm
BOJ042 wrote:
we need to win this I am not confident Warrington will lose anymore games.


Why, has Agar left :lol:

Post Mon Jun 26, 2017 6:56 pm
By all accounts Catalan were shocking and it wasn't a convincing win for Wolves.

Post Mon Jun 26, 2017 6:59 pm
supercat wrote:
By all accounts Catalan were shocking and it wasn't a convincing win for Wolves.


Seems so. Why someone would assume Warrington will win their next 4 games on the basis
of this is stupid really, oh, wait :ASK:
TRINITY Wildcats.

Post Mon Jun 26, 2017 7:06 pm
It wasn't, Catalans couldn't hit a barn door from 6 inches, last seasons Wire would have put a cricket score on em.

Not this season though, but look at the team sheet, you can't discount them from putting a decent game together.

Post Mon Jun 26, 2017 7:09 pm
This is a game we need to stop the rot in.

Warrington will come to turn us over with everything they have or they more or less condemn themselves to bottom 4, and pretty much no chance of any hope of a late surge.

With us having cas up next and saints looming behind us if we want to make any sort of dent in the super 8s this game has a lot of significance.
Top six 2005 - Trinity.

Post Mon Jun 26, 2017 7:46 pm
Trojan Horse wrote:
This is a game we need to stop the rot in.

Warrington will come to turn us over with everything they have or they more or less condemn themselves to bottom 4, and pretty much no chance of any hope of a late surge.

With us having cas up next and saints looming behind us if we want to make any sort of dent in the super 8s this game has a lot of significance.


Correct, anyone any idea of what bodies we may have back for Sat?
TRINITY Wildcats.
