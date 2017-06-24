WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Warrington moving up

Warrington moving up

Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 7:05 pm
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo
Joined: Mon Aug 05, 2002
Posts: 5977
Location: Standing on the heads of Giants
Wire beat Catalans today which gives the Frenchies no chance of catching us.
Wire have Wakey, Wigan, Leigh and Widnes left. We have Wire, Saints, Widnes and Cas. Could clinch that 8th spot if we beat them next week. :PRAY:
Re: Warrington moving up

Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 8:48 pm
Wildthing
Joined: Tue Jul 02, 2002
Posts: 11206
Location: The City of Wakefield
Don't forget Warrington are on -183 and we are +50

So basically Warrington need to win their remaining games by a lot and we need to lose our
remaining games by a fair few for them to overtake us in the table.

Basically win (or draw) on next week and top 8 guarenteed.
Re: Warrington moving up

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 7:58 am
PopTart
Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008
Posts: 9286
Location: wakefield
It would need to be29 point win to them and loss to us every time.
It's not actually bad for us if Warrington do well.....assuming we beat them.
It keeps Wigan any from us.

Huddersfield are the key team. They play all our rivals and they are on a roll.
Re: Warrington moving up

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 9:07 am
Joined: Thu Feb 23, 2006 10:28 pm
Posts: 2893
PopTart wrote:
It would need to be29 point win to them and loss to us every time.
It's not actually bad for us if Warrington do well.....assuming we beat them.
It keeps Wigan any from us.

Huddersfield are the key team. They play all our rivals and they are on a roll.


Huddersfield on a roll! Don't get me started about that. The start of the roll was aided by the RFL allowing them to postpone the second fixture of the recent 'double up' weekend, because of the football team they ground-share with were playing a game in London -should've made Hudds/Sts play on the Tuesday.

Re: Warrington moving up

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 9:12 am
Joined: Thu Mar 10, 2016 6:23 pm
Posts: 97
Didn't get to the Hull game but quite a few of the Hull fans have very complimentary about the way we played & all pointed to the turning point in the game which CC has also highlighted.

What I'm saying is we can beat Wire next week & continue to,look up rather than down!

Re: Warrington moving up

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 1:27 pm
Joined: Sat Mar 19, 2016 4:15 pm
Posts: 223
5 games ago I would have been confident of a win against wire but with the injury situation and the fixture pile up of recent weeks I think its a much more even game.
Course we can win it but there doesn't seem to be as much slack as there was.
Despite their team sheet showing a load of big game players, they're not really pulling their weight and haven't done all season, so its a bit up in the air this one I think.

