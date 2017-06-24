5 games ago I would have been confident of a win against wire but with the injury situation and the fixture pile up of recent weeks I think its a much more even game.
Course we can win it but there doesn't seem to be as much slack as there was.
Despite their team sheet showing a load of big game players, they're not really pulling their weight and haven't done all season, so its a bit up in the air this one I think.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: alegend, dboy, FickleFingerOfFate, Hessle Roader, jakeyg95, Joe Banjo, jus@casvegas, KevW60349, Khlav Kalash, Lupsetbull, musson, normycat, PHe, Sandal Cat, steadygetyerboots-on, Tricky2309, try scorer, Upanunder and 181 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity
|