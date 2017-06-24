WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 20

Board index Super League Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 20

 
Post a reply

2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 20

Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 5:29 pm
FoxyRhino User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 26, 2002 9:58 pm
Posts: 2915
Location: Leeds
This week's results

Week 16 rearranged game
Huddersfield 24 St Helens 16 - Huddersfield by 8

Week 19
Widnes 36 Leigh 10 - Widnes by 26
Huddersfield 19 Wigan 19 - DRAW
Hull FC 40 Wakefield 18 - Hull FC by 22
Leeds 12 Castleford 23- Castleford by 11
St Helens 25 Salford 24 - St Helens by 1
Warrington 24 Catalans 16 - Warrington by 8


This week's scores. If anyone thinks their score is wrong, please let me know on the forum or PM me and I will check it.

10 Broad Ings Warrior (Predictor of the week)
9 ThePrinter
8 Deanos Rhinos, Ducknumber1, Rodhutch
7 Old Feller, Rhinos69, Rotherhamrhino, Tvoc
6 Frosties., Jamie101, John Boy 13
5 Biff Tannen, Carisma HFC, Cuppabrew, Him, Rhinos_bish, Sarahgrhino, Steve Slippery Morris, Tad Rhino
4 Finglas, Highbury Rhino, Steamy, Taxi4stevesmith, Tigertot
3 BRK, FoxyRhino, Phil Clarke, Rhino46, Xykojen
2 Priestley, Rhino-Mark, Southstander.com, The Biffs Back, WF Rhino


Overall Table
87 ThePrinter
84 Xykojen
81 Steamy, Tad Rhino
80 Tvoc
79 Ducknumber1
78 Jamie101, Priestley
77 Deanos Rhinos, Rhinos69, The Biffs Back
76 BRK, Old Feller, Rodhutch
75 Him, John Boy 13, Steve Slippery Morris
74 Broad Ings Warrior
73 FoxyRhino, Frosties., WF Rhino
72 Cuppabrew, Southstander.com
71 Finglas, Rhino-Mark
70 Rhinos_bish, Tigertot
69 Biff Tannen, Loiner81, Rotherhamrhino, Sarahgrhino Taxi4stevesmith
68 Carisma HFC
64 Phil Clarke, Rhino46
60 Highbury Rhino
40 Dave1612
24 William Eve
6 FGB
5 Mr. Zucchini Head


If people could please post their predictions in the format of just the 3 letter code listed below for each team and then the margins, it would be appreciated (or just type DRAW for a draw prediction).

Leeds (LEE) v St Helens (STH)
Castleford (CAS) v Hull FC (HFC)
Catalans (CAT) v Leigh (LEI)
Wakefield (WAK) v Warrington (WAR)
Salford (SAL) v Huddersfield (HUD)
Wigan (WIG) v Widnes (WID)

Good luck

Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 20

Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 10:43 pm
tvoc User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Mar 05, 2003 10:37 pm
Posts: 22173
FoxyRhino wrote:
This week's results

Week 16 rearranged game
Huddersfield 24 St Helens 16 - Huddersfield by 8

Week 19
Widnes 36 Leigh 10 - Widnes by 26
Huddersfield 19 Wigan 19 - DRAW
Hull FC 40 Wakefield 18 - Hull FC by 22
Leeds 12 Castleford 23- Castleford by 11
St Helens 25 Salford 24 - St Helens by 1
Warrington 24 Catalans 16 - Warrington by 8


This week's scores. If anyone thinks their score is wrong, please let me know on the forum or PM me and I will check it.

9 ThePrinter


You might want to revisit this one.

Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 20

Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 10:59 pm
PrinterThe Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 444
Yeah I had a 'mare week and I think only 2 points??? Must've mixed me up with someone.

See tvoc is still obsessed with me, I'm SURE he's been checking others scores as closely ;) Didn't see him point out when I was underscored a few weeks back. ;) See I'm still living rent free inside that head of yours Mr "Loser leaves the board" :lol:

Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 20

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 6:46 am
The Biffs Back User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Sep 11, 2006 10:19 am
Posts: 4056
PrinterThe wrote:
Must've mixed me up with someone.


Yes looks like our scores are the wrong way round
"...To those people that wrote this team off...
to all those that criticised this team...
tonight's for you"

Sir Kevin Sinfield

Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 20

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 11:23 am
RHINO-MARK User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Feb 10, 2016 10:46 pm
Posts: 839
LEE 8
CAS 14
CAT 12
WAK 10
HUD 14
WIG 16
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!

Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 20

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 2:20 pm
tvoc User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Mar 05, 2003 10:37 pm
Posts: 22173
PrinterThe wrote:
Yeah I had a 'mare week and I think only 2 points??? Must've mixed me up with someone.

See tvoc is still obsessed with me, I'm SURE he's been checking others scores as closely ;) Didn't see him point out when I was underscored a few weeks back. ;) See I'm still living rent free inside that head of yours Mr "Loser leaves the board" :lol:


IIRC that wasn't with you, that was with ThePrinter. Whatever happened to him.

Haven't been checking anyone's scores generally - no need as Foxy does a great job. I knew your score was wrong as your late entry had diverged so much from mine and I'd had a better week.

I guess you won't be telling folk how easy this predicting mullarky is this week - although you probably still will. No more replies from me here cluttering up this thread.

Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 20

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 4:54 pm
PrinterThe Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 444
tvoc wrote:
IIRC that wasn't with you, that was with ThePrinter. Whatever happened to him.

Haven't been checking anyone's scores generally - no need as Foxy does a great job. I knew your score was wrong as your late entry had diverged so much from mine and I'd had a better week.

I guess you won't be telling folk how easy this predicting mullarky is this week - although you probably still will. No more replies from me here cluttering up this thread.


I'll wait with baited breath the next time I'm underscored or someone is overscored and you pipe up.....we know you won't though ;)

Can honestly say I don't pay attention to anybody else's predictions, but nice (in an obsessed stalker way) to know that you keep track of me :lol: You really should join the club of people who need to get over their dislike of me :)

Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 20

Post Mon Jun 26, 2017 7:43 am
Carisma HFC User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Jan 07, 2003 5:44 pm
Posts: 562
Location: South of Heaven
LEE 10
CAS 14
CAT 20
WAK 6
SAL 16
WIG 30
Sometimes say nothing!!!

Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 20

Post Mon Jun 26, 2017 12:02 pm
Biff Tannen User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 5259
Location: Hill Valley
LEE 10
CAS 10
CAT 10
WAK 10
SAL 10
WIG 10
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Biff Tannen, Brid B&W, caslad75, cheekydiddles, Clearwing, cosworth, Dadsylad, dualcodefan, finglas, Gotcha, Joshheff90, Jrrhino, lionarmour87, Norman Stanley Fletcher, PrinterThe, SmokeyTA, suffolk rhinos, The Magic Rat, Wardy67, WF Rhino and 236 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,592,0312,06776,0594,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu : 10:50
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Thu : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Fri : 09:00
NRL
GOLD COAST
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
BRISBANE
v
MELBOURNE
TV
  
  Sat : 06:00
NRL
SYDNEY
v
CRONULLA
TV
  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
MANLY
v
NZ WARRIORS
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
CANBERRA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat : 18:00
SL
CATALANS
v
LEIGH
TV
  
 > Sat : 18:30
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
WARRINGTON < 
  Sat : 18:30
CH1
BARROW
v
GLOUC  
  Sat : 19:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
HULL FC  
  Sun : 05:00
NRL
NEWCASTLE
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
SOUTHS
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
CELTIC  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
SOUTH WALES  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
HULL KR
v
LONDON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
DEWSBURY
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
FEATHERSTONE
v
BATLEY  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM