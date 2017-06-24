This week's results



Week 16 rearranged game

Huddersfield 24 St Helens 16 - Huddersfield by 8



Week 19

Widnes 36 Leigh 10 - Widnes by 26

Huddersfield 19 Wigan 19 - DRAW

Hull FC 40 Wakefield 18 - Hull FC by 22

Leeds 12 Castleford 23- Castleford by 11

St Helens 25 Salford 24 - St Helens by 1

Warrington 24 Catalans 16 - Warrington by 8





This week's scores. If anyone thinks their score is wrong, please let me know on the forum or PM me and I will check it.



10 Broad Ings Warrior (Predictor of the week)

9 ThePrinter

8 Deanos Rhinos, Ducknumber1, Rodhutch

7 Old Feller, Rhinos69, Rotherhamrhino, Tvoc

6 Frosties., Jamie101, John Boy 13

5 Biff Tannen, Carisma HFC, Cuppabrew, Him, Rhinos_bish, Sarahgrhino, Steve Slippery Morris, Tad Rhino

4 Finglas, Highbury Rhino, Steamy, Taxi4stevesmith, Tigertot

3 BRK, FoxyRhino, Phil Clarke, Rhino46, Xykojen

2 Priestley, Rhino-Mark, Southstander.com, The Biffs Back, WF Rhino





Overall Table

87 ThePrinter

84 Xykojen

81 Steamy, Tad Rhino

80 Tvoc

79 Ducknumber1

78 Jamie101, Priestley

77 Deanos Rhinos, Rhinos69, The Biffs Back

76 BRK, Old Feller, Rodhutch

75 Him, John Boy 13, Steve Slippery Morris

74 Broad Ings Warrior

73 FoxyRhino, Frosties., WF Rhino

72 Cuppabrew, Southstander.com

71 Finglas, Rhino-Mark

70 Rhinos_bish, Tigertot

69 Biff Tannen, Loiner81, Rotherhamrhino, Sarahgrhino Taxi4stevesmith

68 Carisma HFC

64 Phil Clarke, Rhino46

60 Highbury Rhino

40 Dave1612

24 William Eve

6 FGB

5 Mr. Zucchini Head





If people could please post their predictions in the format of just the 3 letter code listed below for each team and then the margins, it would be appreciated (or just type DRAW for a draw prediction).



Leeds (LEE) v St Helens (STH)

Castleford (CAS) v Hull FC (HFC)

Catalans (CAT) v Leigh (LEI)

Wakefield (WAK) v Warrington (WAR)

Salford (SAL) v Huddersfield (HUD)

Wigan (WIG) v Widnes (WID)



Good luck