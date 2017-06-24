WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 20

2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 20

Sat Jun 24, 2017 5:29 pm
FoxyRhino
This week's results

Week 16 rearranged game
Huddersfield 24 St Helens 16 - Huddersfield by 8

Week 19
Widnes 36 Leigh 10 - Widnes by 26
Huddersfield 19 Wigan 19 - DRAW
Hull FC 40 Wakefield 18 - Hull FC by 22
Leeds 12 Castleford 23- Castleford by 11
St Helens 25 Salford 24 - St Helens by 1
Warrington 24 Catalans 16 - Warrington by 8


This week's scores. If anyone thinks their score is wrong, please let me know on the forum or PM me and I will check it.

10 Broad Ings Warrior (Predictor of the week)
9 ThePrinter
8 Deanos Rhinos, Ducknumber1, Rodhutch
7 Old Feller, Rhinos69, Rotherhamrhino, Tvoc
6 Frosties., Jamie101, John Boy 13
5 Biff Tannen, Carisma HFC, Cuppabrew, Him, Rhinos_bish, Sarahgrhino, Steve Slippery Morris, Tad Rhino
4 Finglas, Highbury Rhino, Steamy, Taxi4stevesmith, Tigertot
3 BRK, FoxyRhino, Phil Clarke, Rhino46, Xykojen
2 Priestley, Rhino-Mark, Southstander.com, The Biffs Back, WF Rhino


Overall Table
87 ThePrinter
84 Xykojen
81 Steamy, Tad Rhino
80 Tvoc
79 Ducknumber1
78 Jamie101, Priestley
77 Deanos Rhinos, Rhinos69, The Biffs Back
76 BRK, Old Feller, Rodhutch
75 Him, John Boy 13, Steve Slippery Morris
74 Broad Ings Warrior
73 FoxyRhino, Frosties., WF Rhino
72 Cuppabrew, Southstander.com
71 Finglas, Rhino-Mark
70 Rhinos_bish, Tigertot
69 Biff Tannen, Loiner81, Rotherhamrhino, Sarahgrhino Taxi4stevesmith
68 Carisma HFC
64 Phil Clarke, Rhino46
60 Highbury Rhino
40 Dave1612
24 William Eve
6 FGB
5 Mr. Zucchini Head


If people could please post their predictions in the format of just the 3 letter code listed below for each team and then the margins, it would be appreciated (or just type DRAW for a draw prediction).

Leeds (LEE) v St Helens (STH)
Castleford (CAS) v Hull FC (HFC)
Catalans (CAT) v Leigh (LEI)
Wakefield (WAK) v Warrington (WAR)
Salford (SAL) v Huddersfield (HUD)
Wigan (WIG) v Widnes (WID)

Good luck

Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 20

Sat Jun 24, 2017 10:43 pm
tvoc
FoxyRhino wrote:
9 ThePrinter


You might want to revisit this one.

Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 20

Sat Jun 24, 2017 10:59 pm
PrinterThe
Yeah I had a 'mare week and I think only 2 points??? Must've mixed me up with someone.

See tvoc is still obsessed with me, I'm SURE he's been checking others scores as closely ;) Didn't see him point out when I was underscored a few weeks back. ;) See I'm still living rent free inside that head of yours Mr "Loser leaves the board" :lol:

Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 20

Sun Jun 25, 2017 6:46 am
The Biffs Back
PrinterThe wrote:
Must've mixed me up with someone.


Yes looks like our scores are the wrong way round
"...To those people that wrote this team off...
to all those that criticised this team...
tonight's for you"

Sir Kevin Sinfield

