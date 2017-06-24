This week's results
Week 16 rearranged game
Huddersfield 24 St Helens 16 - Huddersfield by 8
Week 19
Widnes 36 Leigh 10 - Widnes by 26
Huddersfield 19 Wigan 19 - DRAW
Hull FC 40 Wakefield 18 - Hull FC by 22
Leeds 12 Castleford 23- Castleford by 11
St Helens 25 Salford 24 - St Helens by 1
Warrington 24 Catalans 16 - Warrington by 8
This week's scores. If anyone thinks their score is wrong, please let me know on the forum or PM me and I will check it.
10 Broad Ings Warrior (Predictor of the week)
9 ThePrinter
8 Deanos Rhinos, Ducknumber1, Rodhutch
7 Old Feller, Rhinos69, Rotherhamrhino, Tvoc
6 Frosties., Jamie101, John Boy 13
5 Biff Tannen, Carisma HFC, Cuppabrew, Him, Rhinos_bish, Sarahgrhino, Steve Slippery Morris, Tad Rhino
4 Finglas, Highbury Rhino, Steamy, Taxi4stevesmith, Tigertot
3 BRK, FoxyRhino, Phil Clarke, Rhino46, Xykojen
2 Priestley, Rhino-Mark, Southstander.com, The Biffs Back, WF Rhino
Overall Table
87 ThePrinter
84 Xykojen
81 Steamy, Tad Rhino
80 Tvoc
79 Ducknumber1
78 Jamie101, Priestley
77 Deanos Rhinos, Rhinos69, The Biffs Back
76 BRK, Old Feller, Rodhutch
75 Him, John Boy 13, Steve Slippery Morris
74 Broad Ings Warrior
73 FoxyRhino, Frosties., WF Rhino
72 Cuppabrew, Southstander.com
71 Finglas, Rhino-Mark
70 Rhinos_bish, Tigertot
69 Biff Tannen, Loiner81, Rotherhamrhino, Sarahgrhino Taxi4stevesmith
68 Carisma HFC
64 Phil Clarke, Rhino46
60 Highbury Rhino
40 Dave1612
24 William Eve
6 FGB
5 Mr. Zucchini Head
If people could please post their predictions in the format of just the 3 letter code listed below for each team and then the margins, it would be appreciated (or just type DRAW for a draw prediction).
Leeds (LEE) v St Helens (STH)
Castleford (CAS) v Hull FC (HFC)
Catalans (CAT) v Leigh (LEI)
Wakefield (WAK) v Warrington (WAR)
Salford (SAL) v Huddersfield (HUD)
Wigan (WIG) v Widnes (WID)
Good luck
Week 16 rearranged game
Huddersfield 24 St Helens 16 - Huddersfield by 8
Week 19
Widnes 36 Leigh 10 - Widnes by 26
Huddersfield 19 Wigan 19 - DRAW
Hull FC 40 Wakefield 18 - Hull FC by 22
Leeds 12 Castleford 23- Castleford by 11
St Helens 25 Salford 24 - St Helens by 1
Warrington 24 Catalans 16 - Warrington by 8
This week's scores. If anyone thinks their score is wrong, please let me know on the forum or PM me and I will check it.
10 Broad Ings Warrior (Predictor of the week)
9 ThePrinter
8 Deanos Rhinos, Ducknumber1, Rodhutch
7 Old Feller, Rhinos69, Rotherhamrhino, Tvoc
6 Frosties., Jamie101, John Boy 13
5 Biff Tannen, Carisma HFC, Cuppabrew, Him, Rhinos_bish, Sarahgrhino, Steve Slippery Morris, Tad Rhino
4 Finglas, Highbury Rhino, Steamy, Taxi4stevesmith, Tigertot
3 BRK, FoxyRhino, Phil Clarke, Rhino46, Xykojen
2 Priestley, Rhino-Mark, Southstander.com, The Biffs Back, WF Rhino
Overall Table
87 ThePrinter
84 Xykojen
81 Steamy, Tad Rhino
80 Tvoc
79 Ducknumber1
78 Jamie101, Priestley
77 Deanos Rhinos, Rhinos69, The Biffs Back
76 BRK, Old Feller, Rodhutch
75 Him, John Boy 13, Steve Slippery Morris
74 Broad Ings Warrior
73 FoxyRhino, Frosties., WF Rhino
72 Cuppabrew, Southstander.com
71 Finglas, Rhino-Mark
70 Rhinos_bish, Tigertot
69 Biff Tannen, Loiner81, Rotherhamrhino, Sarahgrhino Taxi4stevesmith
68 Carisma HFC
64 Phil Clarke, Rhino46
60 Highbury Rhino
40 Dave1612
24 William Eve
6 FGB
5 Mr. Zucchini Head
If people could please post their predictions in the format of just the 3 letter code listed below for each team and then the margins, it would be appreciated (or just type DRAW for a draw prediction).
Leeds (LEE) v St Helens (STH)
Castleford (CAS) v Hull FC (HFC)
Catalans (CAT) v Leigh (LEI)
Wakefield (WAK) v Warrington (WAR)
Salford (SAL) v Huddersfield (HUD)
Wigan (WIG) v Widnes (WID)
Good luck