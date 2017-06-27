Difficult to know. Perhaps TS trusts Hughes to do a better job as he is a lot more experienced. Or perhaps he thinks Jullien is doing a better job in the BR than the out of form Hughes.
Either way, with Currie due to return quite soon and the centre spot only a temporary posting, I would imagine Hughes must be concerned about the possibility of dropping to the bench in the near future.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: bbfc00, Builth Wells Wire, Carisma HFC, DAG, easyWire, Jimathay, King of the North, moving on..., The Riddler, Vernonwire, Winslade's Offload, wireone and 224 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Warrington Wolves
|