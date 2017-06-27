WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Dagger and Hughes

Tue Jun 27, 2017 7:40 am
Bigted wrote:
Hughes currently playing centre because no other bodies to play there.



Jullien has play centre pretty much all his life. Hughes has played second row pretty much all his life.

so why are they being played out of position when they could straight swap?
Tue Jun 27, 2017 8:02 am
Difficult to know. Perhaps TS trusts Hughes to do a better job as he is a lot more experienced. Or perhaps he thinks Jullien is doing a better job in the BR than the out of form Hughes.

Either way, with Currie due to return quite soon and the centre spot only a temporary posting, I would imagine Hughes must be concerned about the possibility of dropping to the bench in the near future.
