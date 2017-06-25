Wirefan wrote: Where has this Savelio love in come from all of a sudden?



He's been bang average all year. He can't defend for his life and has no way done enough to earn more than a 12 month deal.



22 years old and shipped on twice already. Should be enough to tell you he's a bit of a twit.



Whatever you think about Smith and Agar don't let it cloud reality.

From my point of view I've always thought Savelio was a talent....yesterday wasn't a one off when it comes to his efforts and enthusiasm in attack at least.You could say he is a turnstile in defence but then most of the team has been so far this season.I'd just like to see him given more opportunity as I really think he could become one of the best backrowers in the league. Having said that, if his own head isn't screwed on right then he could be given all the opportunity in the world and still not reach his potential.