|
Joined: Sun Jan 27, 2008 3:15 pm
Posts: 254
Location: Dubai
|
WWRLFC78 wrote:
Could say that about most of the team to be honest.
Just my opinion but I think he's looked threatening all season and has earned an improved offer of 2/3 years.
But he only looks quality when playing on match day. He obviously isn't training well. And that's what's important. He needs to train well all week irrespective of how good he is on the field at game time. Do you not listen to the post-match coach interviews?
|
|
Sun Jun 25, 2017 3:36 pm
|
Joined: Mon Dec 03, 2007 12:14 pm
Posts: 432
Location: Well, here of course
|
easyWire wrote:
But he only looks quality when playing on match day. He obviously isn't training well. And that's what's important. He needs to train well all week irrespective of how good he is on the field at game time. Do you not listen to the post-match coach interviews?
I don't to be honest so I'm assuming that's what his problem is? Having said that, Westwood has openly admitted to 'playing like Tarzan, training like Jane'?
Having said that, don't we always train well through the week?? Sure I've heard that before somewhere?
|
|
Sun Jun 25, 2017 4:05 pm
|
Joined: Wed Sep 02, 2009 1:45 pm
Posts: 1300
|
Its a bit different for seasoned vetrans who are usually carrying some long-term ailment. You'd expect the young 'uns to be keen and raring to go in training too
|
|
Sun Jun 25, 2017 4:23 pm
|
Joined: Mon Dec 03, 2007 12:14 pm
Posts: 432
Location: Well, here of course
|
shinymcshine wrote:
Its a bit different for seasoned vetrans who are usually carrying some long-term ailment. You'd expect the young 'uns to be keen and raring to go in training too
True, and Westwood has earned some leniency in that respect...
He should be eager to get stuck into training but on field is where it counts, surely? As opposed to the rest of the team this season who 'train well all week' but then dish out some shockers at the weekend'!!!
|
|
Sun Jun 25, 2017 4:43 pm
|
Joined: Sun Jan 27, 2008 3:15 pm
Posts: 254
Location: Dubai
|
Well, I was being ironic actually. I want Savelio to stay as he's got so much potential but it seems Smith and Agar are the wrong people to realise that potential.
He'll be back at Saints under Holbrook. On the positive side we could get another second rower and have him play in the centres or on the wing.
|
|
Sun Jun 25, 2017 5:13 pm
|
Joined: Tue Feb 26, 2002 10:06 am
Posts: 4411
Location: Warrington
|
Where has this Savelio love in come from all of a sudden?
He's been bang average all year. He can't defend for his life and has no way done enough to earn more than a 12 month deal.
22 years old and shipped on twice already. Should be enough to tell you he's a bit of a twit.
Whatever you think about Smith and Agar don't let it cloud reality.
|
|
Sun Jun 25, 2017 5:34 pm
|
Joined: Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 223
|
Wirefan wrote:
Where has this Savelio love in come from all of a sudden?
He's been bang average all year. He can't defend for his life and has no way done enough to earn more than a 12 month deal.
22 years old and shipped on twice already. Should be enough to tell you he's a bit of a twit.
Whatever you think about Smith and Agar don't let it cloud reality.
I think it's because many can see his potential and to be fair, that's never really been the issue. Many just would never see smith and co being able to unleash that potential and Andre has struggled to get in team at times when others are being seen to do no wrong.
|
I used to post a lot, then I didn't.
|
Sun Jun 25, 2017 6:55 pm
|
Joined: Wed Sep 02, 2009 1:45 pm
Posts: 1300
|
Suppose it the coaches dilemma:
"I've got a first team player that's struggling with form, but they try hard in training. Should I drop him for a guy that doesn't seem that bothered in training, yet his agent keeps chirping away in his ear that he should be a regular starter...."
No idea if any of this is actually applicable to any of our current situations.
|
|
Sun Jun 25, 2017 7:06 pm
|
Joined: Mon Dec 03, 2007 12:14 pm
Posts: 432
Location: Well, here of course
|
Wirefan wrote:
Where has this Savelio love in come from all of a sudden?
He's been bang average all year. He can't defend for his life and has no way done enough to earn more than a 12 month deal.
22 years old and shipped on twice already. Should be enough to tell you he's a bit of a twit.
Whatever you think about Smith and Agar don't let it cloud reality.
From my point of view I've always thought Savelio was a talent....yesterday wasn't a one off when it comes to his efforts and enthusiasm in attack at least.
You could say he is a turnstile in defence but then most of the team has been so far this season.
I'd just like to see him given more opportunity as I really think he could become one of the best backrowers in the league. Having said that, if his own head isn't screwed on right then he could be given all the opportunity in the world and still not reach his potential.
|
|
Mon Jun 26, 2017 1:51 pm
|
Joined: Fri Jan 30, 2015 4:42 pm
Posts: 238
|
I Love Savelio and was made up when we signed in. He does stand out in attack and puts in huge amounts of effort. The whole teams defence is poor so you can't really just say his defence is poor, not great but he's still playing better then most of the team.
I'd love him to stay but with so much interest I really can't see him staying. Savelio, Currie, Clark, Westerman great young players that can make a big difference. These are the types of players we should be keeping hold of long term, just my opinion but that's what I feel.
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: AndyH, Brendinio, Builth Wells Wire, Dezzies_right_hook, Fatbelly, Fordy, Gaz3376, Jimathay, karetaker, langer the king, Or thane, Philth, rubber duckie, Sandwich Wire, Smith's Brolly, Snaggletooth, The Devil's Advocate, Thelonius, TrevorGrice, Uncle Rico, WalterWizard, Who are ya!!, Wire and 214 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Warrington Wolves
|