Re: Dagger and Hughes

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 12:29 pm
easyWire
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Jan 27, 2008 3:15 pm
Posts: 254
Location: Dubai
WWRLFC78 wrote:
Could say that about most of the team to be honest.

Just my opinion but I think he's looked threatening all season and has earned an improved offer of 2/3 years.


But he only looks quality when playing on match day. He obviously isn't training well. And that's what's important. He needs to train well all week irrespective of how good he is on the field at game time. Do you not listen to the post-match coach interviews?

Re: Dagger and Hughes

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 3:36 pm
WWRLFC78
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Dec 03, 2007 12:14 pm
Posts: 432
Location: Well, here of course
easyWire wrote:
But he only looks quality when playing on match day. He obviously isn't training well. And that's what's important. He needs to train well all week irrespective of how good he is on the field at game time. Do you not listen to the post-match coach interviews?


I don't to be honest so I'm assuming that's what his problem is? Having said that, Westwood has openly admitted to 'playing like Tarzan, training like Jane'?

Having said that, don't we always train well through the week?? Sure I've heard that before somewhere?

Re: Dagger and Hughes

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 4:05 pm
shinymcshine
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Sep 02, 2009 1:45 pm
Posts: 1300
Its a bit different for seasoned vetrans who are usually carrying some long-term ailment. You'd expect the young 'uns to be keen and raring to go in training too

Re: Dagger and Hughes

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 4:23 pm
WWRLFC78
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Dec 03, 2007 12:14 pm
Posts: 432
Location: Well, here of course
shinymcshine wrote:
Its a bit different for seasoned vetrans who are usually carrying some long-term ailment. You'd expect the young 'uns to be keen and raring to go in training too


True, and Westwood has earned some leniency in that respect...

He should be eager to get stuck into training but on field is where it counts, surely? As opposed to the rest of the team this season who 'train well all week' but then dish out some shockers at the weekend'!!!

Re: Dagger and Hughes

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 4:43 pm
easyWire
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Jan 27, 2008 3:15 pm
Posts: 254
Location: Dubai
Well, I was being ironic actually. I want Savelio to stay as he's got so much potential but it seems Smith and Agar are the wrong people to realise that potential.

He'll be back at Saints under Holbrook. On the positive side we could get another second rower and have him play in the centres or on the wing.

Re: Dagger and Hughes

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 5:13 pm
Wirefan
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 26, 2002 10:06 am
Posts: 4411
Location: Warrington
Where has this Savelio love in come from all of a sudden?

He's been bang average all year. He can't defend for his life and has no way done enough to earn more than a 12 month deal.

22 years old and shipped on twice already. Should be enough to tell you he's a bit of a twit.

Whatever you think about Smith and Agar don't let it cloud reality.

Re: Dagger and Hughes

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 5:34 pm
Smith's Brolly
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 223
Wirefan wrote:
Where has this Savelio love in come from all of a sudden?

He's been bang average all year. He can't defend for his life and has no way done enough to earn more than a 12 month deal.

22 years old and shipped on twice already. Should be enough to tell you he's a bit of a twit.

Whatever you think about Smith and Agar don't let it cloud reality.

I think it's because many can see his potential and to be fair, that's never really been the issue. Many just would never see smith and co being able to unleash that potential and Andre has struggled to get in team at times when others are being seen to do no wrong.
I used to post a lot, then I didn't.

Re: Dagger and Hughes

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 6:55 pm
shinymcshine
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Sep 02, 2009 1:45 pm
Posts: 1300
Suppose it the coaches dilemma:

"I've got a first team player that's struggling with form, but they try hard in training. Should I drop him for a guy that doesn't seem that bothered in training, yet his agent keeps chirping away in his ear that he should be a regular starter...."

No idea if any of this is actually applicable to any of our current situations.

Re: Dagger and Hughes

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 7:06 pm
WWRLFC78
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Dec 03, 2007 12:14 pm
Posts: 432
Location: Well, here of course
Wirefan wrote:
Where has this Savelio love in come from all of a sudden?

He's been bang average all year. He can't defend for his life and has no way done enough to earn more than a 12 month deal.

22 years old and shipped on twice already. Should be enough to tell you he's a bit of a twit.

Whatever you think about Smith and Agar don't let it cloud reality.


From my point of view I've always thought Savelio was a talent....yesterday wasn't a one off when it comes to his efforts and enthusiasm in attack at least.

You could say he is a turnstile in defence but then most of the team has been so far this season.

I'd just like to see him given more opportunity as I really think he could become one of the best backrowers in the league. Having said that, if his own head isn't screwed on right then he could be given all the opportunity in the world and still not reach his potential.

Re: Dagger and Hughes

Post Mon Jun 26, 2017 1:51 pm
Or thane
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Fri Jan 30, 2015 4:42 pm
Posts: 238
I Love Savelio and was made up when we signed in. He does stand out in attack and puts in huge amounts of effort. The whole teams defence is poor so you can't really just say his defence is poor, not great but he's still playing better then most of the team.
I'd love him to stay but with so much interest I really can't see him staying. Savelio, Currie, Clark, Westerman great young players that can make a big difference. These are the types of players we should be keeping hold of long term, just my opinion but that's what I feel.
