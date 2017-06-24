LJWire wrote:

It's the third game I've watched Dagger, he looked lightweight against Cas, he was anonymous on the wing last week, but today was his best game, his couple of breaks caught the eye but his performance was error strewn, he did drop 2 or 3 but they went backwards so got away with it, wayward passes & he got caught out with the Myler try in particular



He does look like a talent though & has all the raw materials, like Charlie eluded to he still has the element of surprise on his side & the one thing that stood out for me is he seems a brave lad in the tackle & going for the high balls



Jack Hughes this year has not been the same player obviously but today I thought he defended better & his error count was down but he offered very little in attack, he is normally a very solid 2nd rower but he is a poor option at centre