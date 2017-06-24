WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Dagger and Hughes

Re: Dagger and Hughes

Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 10:15 pm
Bigted Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Apr 18, 2017 8:49 am
Posts: 39
Hughes currently playing centre because no other bodies to play there.

Re: Dagger and Hughes

Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 10:19 pm
Dezzies_right_hook Cheeky half-back
Joined: Thu Aug 06, 2015 1:05 pm
Posts: 602
Had we not has so many injuries I don't think dagger would have been expected to start so many games so has done well considering, I think he has a season nor two before can realistically challenge for ratchfords spot at full back.

Hughes his style of play in the second row for me does. It make for a good idea at centre just sometimes you can get a feeling if a second row could play at centre and develop currie could I don't think it's for Hughes but have limited options with pomeroy Evans and livett out

Re: Dagger and Hughes

Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 10:42 pm
Or thane Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Joined: Fri Jan 30, 2015 4:42 pm
Posts: 237
easyWire wrote:
Because he trains well. Just like Russell. Hope it's not true that Savelio is on his way back to Saints. Would be great to have the young ex-Newman trio at the heart of the Warrington attack under a new coach with fresh ideas and different man-management. But despite what my heart says, my head knows Smith and Agar will be in charge for many more mediocre seasons whilst we watch less-expensive squads win trophies with other coaches. Once I accept that fact I feel less anxious and ready for what lies ahead.


I'd say Savelio is long gone, we've offered him a rubbish 1 year deal and Saints have offered him a 3 year deal. Leeds and castleford are also rumoured to be interested. No way he will stay with this Shipwreck and i don't blame him. A one year deal is poop :-(

Re: Dagger and Hughes

Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 10:58 pm
Smith's Brolly User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Joined: Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 222
Jullien has spent much of his career at centre.

Hughes is..hugely, out of form. It should have made sense.
Re: Dagger and Hughes

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 1:54 am
rubber duckie User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8130
Andre agent was at Wire today. Probably to formally finalise his move away a permission to release it. TS told AS he could look for a new club months ago.

(Tongue in cheek)...it now paves the way for Kerion Cunningham to take over at Wire!
Re: Dagger and Hughes

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 9:14 am
Asgardian13 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Mon Oct 31, 2005 12:13 pm
Posts: 3242
Location: Northamptonshire
LJWire wrote:
It's the third game I've watched Dagger, he looked lightweight against Cas, he was anonymous on the wing last week, but today was his best game, his couple of breaks caught the eye but his performance was error strewn, he did drop 2 or 3 but they went backwards so got away with it, wayward passes & he got caught out with the Myler try in particular

He does look like a talent though & has all the raw materials, like Charlie eluded to he still has the element of surprise on his side & the one thing that stood out for me is he seems a brave lad in the tackle & going for the high balls

Jack Hughes this year has not been the same player obviously but today I thought he defended better & his error count was down but he offered very little in attack, he is normally a very solid 2nd rower but he is a poor option at centre


Well I think Dagger's only 18 so no surprise if he's a bit lightweight. He made no more mistakes than many of our seasoned pros have been doing all year.
Nw sounds from Ryker Sear coming in 2017

Re: Dagger and Hughes

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 9:22 am
ninearches Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Sat Apr 15, 2006 4:01 pm
Posts: 3137
Location: newton-le-willows
Seems strange Saints would offer a 3 year deal to player they shipped out because of "issues".

Re: Dagger and Hughes

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 9:30 am
WWRLFC78 User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Mon Dec 03, 2007 12:14 pm
Posts: 429
Location: Well, here of course
Interesting to see Savelio made it into the Betfred round 19 team of the week!!

Re: Dagger and Hughes

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 10:53 am
shinymcshine Free-scoring winger
Joined: Wed Sep 02, 2009 1:45 pm
Posts: 1298
WWRLFC78 wrote:
Interesting to see Savelio made it into the Betfred round 19 team of the week!!


Interesting to see that his contribution improves when his agent is around talking contracts for next season....

Nah, probably just a coincidence.

Re: Dagger and Hughes

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 12:01 pm
WWRLFC78 User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Mon Dec 03, 2007 12:14 pm
Posts: 429
Location: Well, here of course
shinymcshine wrote:
Interesting to see that his contribution improves when his agent is around talking contracts for next season....

Nah, probably just a coincidence.


Could say that about most of the team to be honest.

Just my opinion but I think he's looked threatening all season and has earned an improved offer of 2/3 years.
