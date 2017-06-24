WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Dagger and Hughes

Board index Super League Warrington Wolves Dagger and Hughes

 
Re: Dagger and Hughes

Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 10:15 pm
Bigted

Joined: Tue Apr 18, 2017 8:49 am
Posts: 39
Hughes currently playing centre because no other bodies to play there.

Re: Dagger and Hughes

Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 10:19 pm
Dezzies_right_hook
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Aug 06, 2015 1:05 pm
Posts: 602
Had we not has so many injuries I don't think dagger would have been expected to start so many games so has done well considering, I think he has a season nor two before can realistically challenge for ratchfords spot at full back.

Hughes his style of play in the second row for me does. It make for a good idea at centre just sometimes you can get a feeling if a second row could play at centre and develop currie could I don't think it's for Hughes but have limited options with pomeroy Evans and livett out

Re: Dagger and Hughes

Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 10:42 pm
Or thane
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Fri Jan 30, 2015 4:42 pm
Posts: 237
easyWire wrote:
Because he trains well. Just like Russell. Hope it's not true that Savelio is on his way back to Saints. Would be great to have the young ex-Newman trio at the heart of the Warrington attack under a new coach with fresh ideas and different man-management. But despite what my heart says, my head knows Smith and Agar will be in charge for many more mediocre seasons whilst we watch less-expensive squads win trophies with other coaches. Once I accept that fact I feel less anxious and ready for what lies ahead.


I'd say Savelio is long gone, we've offered him a rubbish 1 year deal and Saints have offered him a 3 year deal. Leeds and castleford are also rumoured to be interested. No way he will stay with this Shipwreck and i don't blame him. A one year deal is poop :-(

Re: Dagger and Hughes

Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 10:58 pm
Smith's Brolly
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 222
Jullien has spent much of his career at centre.

Hughes is..hugely, out of form. It should have made sense.
I used to post a lot, then I didn't.

Re: Dagger and Hughes

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 1:54 am
rubber duckie
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8127
Andre agent was at Wire today. Probably to formally finalise his move away a permission to release it. TS told AS he could look for a new club months ago.

(Tongue in cheek)...it now paves the way for Kerion Cunningham to take over at Wire!
once a wire always a wire
Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Refnom95, rubber duckie and 69 guests

