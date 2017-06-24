WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Dagger and Hughes

Dagger and Hughes

Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 5:29 pm
Prior to this match I hadn't seen our last three matches, but I thought Dagger played really well. He caught all the high balls and seemed to field most of the kick offs as well. He backed up one good break ( Gidley ?) when few of our team did any backing up at all, and then there was that scorching run from our 20 metres through the Catalan defence I thought at one point he would go all the way, but he ran out of steam, although even then he got the ball away. At the moment he will be getting away with a few plays because teams are unfamiliar with his moves, plus under-estimating his ability, but even so he looks pretty good to me.
In contrast Hughes made Cromwell's statue look dynamic and seems to have inherited the right foot step from Rhys - on every single play that he makes. He really needs to have a time out.

So for me, give Dagger a skull cap and leave him at FB with Ratchford at centre for the Wakey game.

Re: Dagger and Hughes

Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 5:34 pm
Winslade's Offload wrote:
So for me, give Dagger a skull cap and leave him at FB with Ratchford at centre for the Wakey game.


Hiku?

Re: Dagger and Hughes

Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 5:48 pm
So why does Smth persist with playing Hughes at centre, if i didnt know any better id say he does it just to pee us off.

Re: Dagger and Hughes

Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 5:57 pm
Alffi_7 wrote:
Hiku?


I thought you had written 'hiccup' for a minute there. Yes, if he is ready perhaps move him to centre with Ratch at the back, but I don't know when we can get our hands on him.

Re: Dagger and Hughes

Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 6:11 pm
karetaker wrote:
So why does Smth persist with playing Hughes at centre, if i didnt know any better id say he does it just to pee us off.


Because he trains well. Just like Russell. Hope it's not true that Savelio is on his way back to Saints. Would be great to have the young ex-Newman trio at the heart of the Warrington attack under a new coach with fresh ideas and different man-management. But despite what my heart says, my head knows Smith and Agar will be in charge for many more mediocre seasons whilst we watch less-expensive squads win trophies with other coaches. Once I accept that fact I feel less anxious and ready for what lies ahead.

Re: Dagger and Hughes

Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 6:18 pm
Alffi_7 wrote:
Hiku?


Try drinking some water, or getting someone to drop a cold key down your back.

Re: Dagger and Hughes

Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 7:16 pm
shinymcshine wrote:
Try drinking some water, or getting someone to drop a cold key down your back.


It's ok, the shock of 2 points snapped me out of it.

Re: Dagger and Hughes

Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 7:19 pm
Alffi_7 wrote:
Hiku?


Bless you

