Prior to this match I hadn't seen our last three matches, but I thought Dagger played really well. He caught all the high balls and seemed to field most of the kick offs as well. He backed up one good break ( Gidley ?) when few of our team did any backing up at all, and then there was that scorching run from our 20 metres through the Catalan defence I thought at one point he would go all the way, but he ran out of steam, although even then he got the ball away. At the moment he will be getting away with a few plays because teams are unfamiliar with his moves, plus under-estimating his ability, but even so he looks pretty good to me.

In contrast Hughes made Cromwell's statue look dynamic and seems to have inherited the right foot step from Rhys - on every single play that he makes. He really needs to have a time out.



So for me, give Dagger a skull cap and leave him at FB with Ratchford at centre for the Wakey game.