Post Mon Jun 26, 2017 5:20 am
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 05, 2002 11:01 pm
Posts: 5980
Location: Standing on the heads of Giants
I think the guy is saying he could have been part of the world cup squad had he been used correctly. We will never know because he has been frozen out this year.
This world was never meant for one as beautiful as me.

WTRLC 2012 to 2014 "The wasted years"

Magic Weekend "Whipping Boys" 2013, 2014 & 2015

Re: Managing Disappointment

Post Mon Jun 26, 2017 7:05 am
altofts wildcat
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Mar 31, 2010 9:03 am
Posts: 3470
Yes we did collapse but it is the first time really that its happened this season. Also i think one of the reasons it all went a bit pete Tong was after we have let in those back to back Trys to fall behind we were trying too hard to make up for the mistakes which unfortunately lead to more errors. Lets be honest we more than matched a pretty much full strength Hull team at there place for 60 minutes and for me that is not bad going.

Re: Managing Disappointment

Post Mon Jun 26, 2017 8:56 am
BOJ042

Joined: Wed Jun 14, 2017 4:24 am
Posts: 14
Warrington game we lost the unlosable(play the ball david)
could that comeback to haunt us?

Re: Managing Disappointment

Post Mon Jun 26, 2017 9:16 am
lummy
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Feb 03, 2005 2:56 pm
Posts: 1078
Not quite full stength - Kelly, Ellis and Minichello would walk into any SL side. Green missing too so 4 frontliners missing. Very impressed with Wakey this season, still think you can secure 4th place above Salford, that last second brain explosion v Saints could totally de-rail them.

Re: Managing Disappointment

Post Mon Jun 26, 2017 10:49 am
bren2k
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm
Posts: 13126
Location: Ossett
I guess you only have to manage your disappointment if you actually feel disappointed.

Personally, I never imagined that our winning run would go unbroken - so the fact that we've lost a few is exactly within my expectations; it's disappointing at the time to lose any single game - but at this stage in the season, when some clubs are fighting hard to reach safety, and we've got an injury crisis, I don't need to manage it.

Re: Managing Disappointment

Post Mon Jun 26, 2017 11:35 am
NEwildcat
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Sep 15, 2010 12:55 pm
Posts: 352
Location: Hartlepool
If anyone feels disappointed just look at the table and think of the players who will be returning soon. :IDEA:

Re: Managing Disappointment

Post Mon Jun 26, 2017 11:43 am
PopTart
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 9289
Location: wakefield
I didn't read it like that.
The managing disappointment was aimed at players and how they handle things when games go against them.
I think we do it pretty well this season as shown by the games where we have turned the game around but we didn't do it well against Hull.
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha

Re: Managing Disappointment

Post Mon Jun 26, 2017 4:51 pm
charlie63wildcat
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Feb 14, 2011 2:47 pm
Posts: 1300
NEwildcat wrote:
If anyone feels disappointed just look at the table and think of the players who will be returning soon. :IDEA:

Precisely
