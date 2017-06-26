Yes we did collapse but it is the first time really that its happened this season. Also i think one of the reasons it all went a bit pete Tong was after we have let in those back to back Trys to fall behind we were trying too hard to make up for the mistakes which unfortunately lead to more errors. Lets be honest we more than matched a pretty much full strength Hull team at there place for 60 minutes and for me that is not bad going.
Not quite full stength - Kelly, Ellis and Minichello would walk into any SL side. Green missing too so 4 frontliners missing. Very impressed with Wakey this season, still think you can secure 4th place above Salford, that last second brain explosion v Saints could totally de-rail them.
I guess you only have to manage your disappointment if you actually feel disappointed.
Personally, I never imagined that our winning run would go unbroken - so the fact that we've lost a few is exactly within my expectations; it's disappointing at the time to lose any single game - but at this stage in the season, when some clubs are fighting hard to reach safety, and we've got an injury crisis, I don't need to manage it.
Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am Posts: 9289 Location: wakefield
I didn't read it like that. The managing disappointment was aimed at players and how they handle things when games go against them. I think we do it pretty well this season as shown by the games where we have turned the game around but we didn't do it well against Hull.
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha
All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.
Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.
RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.