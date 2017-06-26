I guess you only have to manage your disappointment if you actually feel disappointed.
Personally, I never imagined that our winning run would go unbroken - so the fact that we've lost a few is exactly within my expectations; it's disappointing at the time to lose any single game - but at this stage in the season, when some clubs are fighting hard to reach safety, and we've got an injury crisis, I don't need to manage it.
