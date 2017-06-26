Not quite full stength - Kelly, Ellis and Minichello would walk into any SL side. Green missing too so 4 frontliners missing. Very impressed with Wakey this season, still think you can secure 4th place above Salford, that last second brain explosion v Saints could totally de-rail them.
