After last night's disappointing collapse, I think the club should really look at this aspect in some detail.
Our last few years have seen us collapse on many occasions and go on to concede scores in excess of fifty points.
To be fair that has not happened this season, even last night.
However to concede so many points late on after the interception is a worry. Personally, I have long felt that we have lacked a respected captain on the field, capable of holding a team together and stopping a team implosion.
Despite massive improvements over previous years, I think that we lack a mental toughness that is necessary to stop continuous tries being scored by the opposition.
Is it time to look at a sports psychiatrist (hope that is the correct word!) to look at the levels of concentration in order to compete for the full 80 minutes.
Would be interested to hear what others think.
We were much closer last night than the final score suggests and I look forward to us getting back to form against Warrington on Saturday and hopefully seeing Max Jowitt back in the side as I feel he has been very patient this year and Scott Grix is probably ready for a few weeks rest.
Sat Jun 24, 2017 9:58 pm
Agree here to a point Ricardo.
Though I feel the last couple of weeks we have seen some tired and broken bodies take to the field.
You are right about mental toughness though, I questioned certain elements of this earlier in the year, and I got slated.
We won a few games earlier in the season, despite what appeared like we had switched off at times. I did state that doing this may come back to haunt us at some point.
The feeling I get sometimes is that despite saying it how it is sometines, which is often the best way, they so say honesty is the best policy, that on the forum we cant say anything negative.
Whatever was wrong with constructive criticism
Sun Jun 25, 2017 7:55 am
I'd be surprised if we didn't already take this in to consideration already.
It's a major part of modern sport.
But I agree I think our team could benefit.
It's not just about finishing off games. It covers all areas of motivation on and off the field and how you deal with every situation.
I don't think our players lack mental strength. I just think they need to work on certain aspects in certain situations.
Sun Jun 25, 2017 8:02 am
I'll flip the coin then - how we not be getting the motivation right when we've won several tight games, including coming from behind, and we're playing massively about our weight in SL?
My assertion is that we are getting far more right than wrong?
What I do believe is that Big Dave is our spiritual leader and that we miss his inspiration at least as much as his perspiration. I feared we might struggle until he returns - when he does return, we will give em hell! In the meantime, we need to find ways to get by without.
Sun Jun 25, 2017 8:07 am
TRB wrote:
I'll flip the coin then - how we not be getting the motivation right when we've won several tight games, including coming from behind, and we're playing massively about our weight in SL?
My assertion is that we are getting far more right than wrong?
What I do believe is that Big Dave is our spiritual leader and that we miss his inspiration at least as much as his perspiration. I feared we might struggle until he returns - when he does return, we will give em hell! In the meantime, we need to find ways to get by without.
I agree with all this, especially the bits in bold.
Sun Jun 25, 2017 9:11 am
TRB wrote:
I'll flip the coin then - how we not be getting the motivation right when we've won several tight games, including coming from behind, and we're playing massively about our weight in SL?
My assertion is that we are getting far more right than wrong?
What I do believe is that Big Dave is our spiritual leader and that we miss his inspiration at least as much as his perspiration. I feared we might struggle until he returns - when he does return, we will give em hell! In the meantime, we need to find ways to get by without.
Should get Big Dave to run on (ok walk on) with the water then
Sun Jun 25, 2017 7:36 pm
if max the rookie of the yerar had been managed corretly he would have been lookking forward to playing in the world cup
