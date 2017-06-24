WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Managing Disappointment

Managing Disappointment

Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 3:36 pm
ricardo07
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Sep 03, 2009 8:29 am
Posts: 162
Location: Walton, Wakefield
After last night's disappointing collapse, I think the club should really look at this aspect in some detail.

Our last few years have seen us collapse on many occasions and go on to concede scores in excess of fifty points.

To be fair that has not happened this season, even last night.

However to concede so many points late on after the interception is a worry. Personally, I have long felt that we have lacked a respected captain on the field, capable of holding a team together and stopping a team implosion.

Despite massive improvements over previous years, I think that we lack a mental toughness that is necessary to stop continuous tries being scored by the opposition.

Is it time to look at a sports psychiatrist (hope that is the correct word!) to look at the levels of concentration in order to compete for the full 80 minutes.

Would be interested to hear what others think.

We were much closer last night than the final score suggests and I look forward to us getting back to form against Warrington on Saturday and hopefully seeing Max Jowitt back in the side as I feel he has been very patient this year and Scott Grix is probably ready for a few weeks rest.

Users browsing this forum: 1873, coco the fullback, dboy, djcool, FickleFingerOfFate, M62 J30 TRINITY, musson, newgroundb4wakey, PopTart, ricardo07, Sandal Cat, steadygetyerboots-on, The real deal, TRB, Upanunder, wakeytrin, Wildthing, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo and 232 guests

