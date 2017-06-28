WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Another Director Quits

Post Wed Jun 28, 2017 7:38 pm
Pellon Boy wrote:
I've met Michael Steele on a number of occasions and I have nothing but the highest regard for him. He is Halifax through and through. He has put a great deal of time,effort and more importantly his own money to keep the club going. Being a director of any sports club isn't easy but at least he has had the balls to do it. It's easy to sit on the sideline and criticise but let's respect people for what they have done even if they are not personally liked by everyone.



:CLAP: :CLAP: :CLAP: :CLAP:

Post Wed Jun 28, 2017 7:39 pm
faxlad66 wrote:
Michael Steele is a gentleman and a Halifax hero as far as im concerned, he deserves every positive plaudit. Who would want to be Chairman of a club with some of the idiots that we have on social media.


:CLAP: :CLAP: :CLAP: :CLAP:

Post Wed Jun 28, 2017 8:04 pm
Well said Faxlad and Pellon Boy.

Post Wed Jun 28, 2017 9:36 pm
faxcar wrote:
"But supporters shouldn't have the attitude that "I am just happy to have a club to support".

I don't think anyone is saying that or thinking that, everyone who follows a sports team wants them to be winning or at least be competitive other wise what's the point?

Saying "We have a club and it could be worse" is not the same as saying "I am just happy to have a club to support".

The worse equates to not having a club to support because they have gone bust.

To survive and compete the problem Fax and others have is that decisions are being made such as to league structures by the whim of others who care only about themselves, wanting more and more that we can do nothing about.

All SL clubs have a vote on what the structure of SL will be, the RFL and Sky will have to ratify it but there is no way in which they will oppose what the SL giants want and disturb their own nice little comfort zone.

Although the SL clubs do not directly vote on what the Championship clubs do, the SL clubs decisions very much dictate to the rest what they will be left with, which after SL have finished doesn't amount to much.

The RFL and SL took away promotion and relegation, they took away TV coverage, they took away the Grand Final, they took away the Northern Rail Cup, most of them scrapped their reserve set ups and used Championship clubs as a reserve side etc etc etc.
They want it to become like Australia with the elite clubs and the rest are just feeder clubs.

Apart from the internal problems each club has to face, as said who would want to become an owner, benefactor, investor or supporter with this type of set up?

The game at this level will not attract any significant interest from anyone at any level and the original few who remain from the old days will slowly but surely get fewer.


Top post totally agree the SL clubs OWN the sport and the RFL are powerless to stop them doing just what they want, despite what we all think of the RFL the problem with RL lies well and truly at the door of the some selfish SL club Directors who don't give a toss about the long term future of the game they only care about themselves and their clubs.
The last 2 weeks has shown how bad things have got playing once great clubs back in the day who both play out of town with Oldham at Stalybridge and Swinton who play at Sale RUFC to 500 home fans tops, this at the second level of RL!!!

Post Wed Jun 28, 2017 9:48 pm
faxlad66 wrote:
Michael Steele is a gentleman and a Halifax hero as far as im concerned, he deserves every positive plaudit. Who would want to be Chairman of a club with some of the idiots that we have on social media.

Well said without people like Michael there would be no club the current state of our club is down to stay away fans and the state of the game at our level, yes we are not a great team at the moment but we are not facing winding up orders well not as far as I know anyway!

Post Wed Jun 28, 2017 9:51 pm
Can't fully remember as i wasn't so old enough but seem to recall a similar witch hunt of Tony Gartland who subsequently pulled his money out of the club.

Might not be correct and obviously dont know the full details but lets not push people away who have been investing money in the club.
Users browsing this forum: BRETT-HXRLFC, Fax4Life, faxcar, Leon Ashton, swifty62, Uptonfax and 110 guests

