faxcar wrote:

"But supporters shouldn't have the attitude that "I am just happy to have a club to support".



I don't think anyone is saying that or thinking that, everyone who follows a sports team wants them to be winning or at least be competitive other wise what's the point?



Saying "We have a club and it could be worse" is not the same as saying "I am just happy to have a club to support".



The worse equates to not having a club to support because they have gone bust.



To survive and compete the problem Fax and others have is that decisions are being made such as to league structures by the whim of others who care only about themselves, wanting more and more that we can do nothing about.



All SL clubs have a vote on what the structure of SL will be, the RFL and Sky will have to ratify it but there is no way in which they will oppose what the SL giants want and disturb their own nice little comfort zone.



Although the SL clubs do not directly vote on what the Championship clubs do, the SL clubs decisions very much dictate to the rest what they will be left with, which after SL have finished doesn't amount to much.



The RFL and SL took away promotion and relegation, they took away TV coverage, they took away the Grand Final, they took away the Northern Rail Cup, most of them scrapped their reserve set ups and used Championship clubs as a reserve side etc etc etc.

They want it to become like Australia with the elite clubs and the rest are just feeder clubs.



Apart from the internal problems each club has to face, as said who would want to become an owner, benefactor, investor or supporter with this type of set up?



The game at this level will not attract any significant interest from anyone at any level and the original few who remain from the old days will slowly but surely get fewer.