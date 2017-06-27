WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Another Director Quits

Re: Another Director Quits

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 5:20 pm
Officeboy wrote:
Saddest part of this thread is that not one person mentioned the disgraceful personal attack on Michael Steele which Tony Fax opened up with. A man who has spent more of his own money, given more of his own time and fought the Club's corner more than probably anyone else in the last 10 years, in the pursuit of delivering stability and success so that you lot have something to bleat about.

Despicable.


You've never liked me Office Boy. I know that. But to dis me in this way is despicable on your own part. Where have I mentioned Michael Steele? Then you go on about me putting in more of my own money and time than anyone else during the past 10 years. Thanks for the plaudits, O Boy, but I won't take the praise because I haven't a clue what you're on about!
AM I RIGHT? I'M NOT WRONG!

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 7:32 pm
Tony Fax wrote:
You've never liked me Office Boy. I know that. But to dis me in this way is despicable on your own part. Where have I mentioned Michael Steele? Then you go on about me putting in more of my own money and time than anyone else during the past 10 years. Thanks for the plaudits, O Boy, but I won't take the praise because I haven't a clue what you're on about!

Are you on summat? :USTUPID:
Hear All, See All, Say Nowt.
Eat All, Sup All, Pay Nowt.
And if Tha ever does Owt for Nowt,
Allus do it for Thissen.

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 8:05 pm
Tony Fax wrote:
You've never liked me Office Boy. I know that. But to dis me in this way is despicable on your own part. Where have I mentioned Michael Steele? Then you go on about me putting in more of my own money and time than anyone else during the past 10 years. Thanks for the plaudits, O Boy, but I won't take the praise because I haven't a clue what you're on about!


It was in your original post that you edited nearly 48 hours after posting :shock:

Take me to your dealer.
