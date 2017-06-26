WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Another Director Quits

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Another Director Quits

 
Post a reply

Re: Another Director Quits

Post Mon Jun 26, 2017 4:25 pm
griff1998 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun May 17, 2009 10:14 pm
Posts: 4712
chazzerboy wrote:
Agreed. Salford players wont play there heart out for a club who doesn't pay their wages.


There's no hard and fast rule but loan and DR players generally collect win bonuses. There is something tangible to play for.
Sheffield Eagles - Back to Back National Champions 2012 and 2013 !!

Re: Another Director Quits

Post Mon Jun 26, 2017 6:51 pm
Officeboy User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Nov 05, 2002 2:02 pm
Posts: 1214
Location: The uncharted backwaters of the unfashionable end of the western spiral arm of the Milky Way.
Saddest part of this thread is that not one person mentioned the disgraceful personal attack on Michael Steele which Tony Fax opened up with. A man who has spent more of his own money, given more of his own time and fought the Club's corner more than probably anyone else in the last 10 years, in the pursuit of delivering stability and success so that you lot have something to bleat about.

Despicable.
Officeboy. Saying the opposite of everyone else just to get attention since 2002.

Re: Another Director Quits

Post Mon Jun 26, 2017 7:16 pm
Greg Florimos Boots User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 18, 2005 8:19 am
Posts: 7537
I guess he is entitled to his opinion no matter how wrong it is.

"Everybody is a genius. But if you judge a fish by its ability to climb a tree, it will live its whole life believing that it is stupid."― Albert Einstein

"Everybody gets so much information all day long that they lose their common sense." ― Gertrude Stein

"Don't believe everything you read on the internet" ― Abraham Lincoln

Re: Another Director Quits

Post Mon Jun 26, 2017 10:24 pm
Hudd-Shay User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Nov 05, 2011 11:33 am
Posts: 2333
Location: Shuddersfield
Officeboy wrote:
Saddest part of this thread is that not one person mentioned the disgraceful personal attack on Michael Steele which Tony Fax opened up with. A man who has spent more of his own money, given more of his own time and fought the Club's corner more than probably anyone else in the last 10 years, in the pursuit of delivering stability and success so that you lot have something to bleat about.

Despicable.

I did.
Hear All, See All, Say Nowt.
Eat All, Sup All, Pay Nowt.
And if Tha ever does Owt for Nowt,
Allus do it for Thissen.

Re: Another Director Quits

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 7:40 am
Officeboy User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Nov 05, 2002 2:02 pm
Posts: 1214
Location: The uncharted backwaters of the unfashionable end of the western spiral arm of the Milky Way.
Hudd-Shay wrote:
I did.


Where? You simply said something about Tony Fax being a moaning whingebag. Hardly condemning the content of the post.
Officeboy. Saying the opposite of everyone else just to get attention since 2002.

Re: Another Director Quits

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 8:25 am
Hudd-Shay User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Nov 05, 2011 11:33 am
Posts: 2333
Location: Shuddersfield
Officeboy wrote:
Where? You simply said something about Tony Fax being a moaning whingebag. Hardly condemning the content of the post.

Correct. I was replying to a post he put on here concerning myself and was referring to his disgraceful slurring of Mr Steele without wanting to get into a tit for tat situation. I should have been more specific. Without the likes of Mr Steele there possibly wouldn't be a Halifax RLFC as we know it and I would like to state here and now my thanks for all the hard work, and money, he has put into our club. Up The Fax. :thumb:
Hear All, See All, Say Nowt.
Eat All, Sup All, Pay Nowt.
And if Tha ever does Owt for Nowt,
Allus do it for Thissen.

Re: Another Director Quits

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 8:29 am
mr t hall Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Nov 08, 2005 12:47 pm
Posts: 2358
Our good friend Huddshay retires tomorrow,not from this board unfortunately :).Anyone wanting to buy him a drink and discuss the merits of DR,Percy Shaws from 430pm.

Re: Another Director Quits

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 8:52 am
justthebasicfax User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Jun 20, 2009 6:00 pm
Posts: 1370
Location: Halifax
Unfortunately the perfect storm is brewing, 2 years of falling short on the field, and several years of slow decline, with the odd on field peak, and a new minibus.

If the money isn't in place, the infrastructure and players need to be bang on, if none of it is in place, were in do do.

Let's not be too kind to the players here, we've given away some soft points this year.

For me we need to cut our cloth even more and have a large cull of the first team, not up to it for a second year in a row.

The reserves have been better than some of the senior pros this year, do yer catch my drift?

Keyboard Bashing an old man like Michael is'nt right, he's been consistently prudent, and im sure if he had 20 million to spare he have spent more on us. It's not his fault the game is unattractive at our level to all but Des and few local businessmens egos.

There's not enough exposure at our level, Fax TV is limited at best, an opportunity being missed, but while the performance are rubbish, its probably better fewer people see it.

Why would anyone but a fan want to give up their time for little success and a load of stress. We're very close now to being only diehards left.

And for what its worth, Tony is right about the Shay, both clubs need a proper home, not a rented match day pitch and a couple of offices, with a bar. Don't underestimate a thriving social club or a proper training ground set up.

Threadbare...

Re: Another Director Quits

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 9:50 am
Hudd-Shay User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Nov 05, 2011 11:33 am
Posts: 2333
Location: Shuddersfield
mr t hall wrote:
Our good friend Huddshay retires tomorrow,not from this board unfortunately :).Anyone wanting to buy him a drink and discuss the merits of DR,Percy Shaws from 430pm.

:lol: :lol: :lol: :lol: :DRUNK: :thumb:
Hear All, See All, Say Nowt.
Eat All, Sup All, Pay Nowt.
And if Tha ever does Owt for Nowt,
Allus do it for Thissen.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bubba, faxcar, Faxfan1999, hooligan27, Hudd-Shay, mr t hall and 99 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,592,4671,73476,0604,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu : 10:50
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Thu : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Fri : 09:00
NRL
GOLD COAST
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
BRISBANE
v
MELBOURNE
TV
  
  Sat : 06:00
NRL
SYDNEY
v
CRONULLA
TV
  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
MANLY
v
NZ WARRIORS
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
CANBERRA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat : 18:00
SL
CATALANS
v
LEIGH
TV
  
 > Sat : 18:30
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
WARRINGTON < 
  Sat : 18:30
CH1
BARROW
v
GLOUC  
  Sat : 19:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
HULL FC  
  Sun : 05:00
NRL
NEWCASTLE
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
SOUTHS
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
CELTIC  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
SOUTH WALES  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
HULL KR
v
LONDON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
DEWSBURY
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
FEATHERSTONE
v
BATLEY  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM