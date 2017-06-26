Unfortunately the perfect storm is brewing, 2 years of falling short on the field, and several years of slow decline, with the odd on field peak, and a new minibus.



If the money isn't in place, the infrastructure and players need to be bang on, if none of it is in place, were in do do.



Let's not be too kind to the players here, we've given away some soft points this year.



For me we need to cut our cloth even more and have a large cull of the first team, not up to it for a second year in a row.



The reserves have been better than some of the senior pros this year, do yer catch my drift?



Keyboard Bashing an old man like Michael is'nt right, he's been consistently prudent, and im sure if he had 20 million to spare he have spent more on us. It's not his fault the game is unattractive at our level to all but Des and few local businessmens egos.



There's not enough exposure at our level, Fax TV is limited at best, an opportunity being missed, but while the performance are rubbish, its probably better fewer people see it.



Why would anyone but a fan want to give up their time for little success and a load of stress. We're very close now to being only diehards left.



And for what its worth, Tony is right about the Shay, both clubs need a proper home, not a rented match day pitch and a couple of offices, with a bar. Don't underestimate a thriving social club or a proper training ground set up.



Threadbare...