What the RFL and SL are missing though is having cut off and dug up the roots of the game where will the next generation of players come from?Many will choose another sport and those that stay will be playing at a standard too low to be able to step up to current SL levels.Even now the standard of play across the board is hardly breathtaking, it all has to start somewhere and as the starting point shrinks the standard will drop further.They got all carried away when the cap was raised and the marque players were voted for, "We can compete with the NRL and Union to keep or bring in the best players" while at the same time working towards removing the avenues for players to come through.It's all been seen before in other areas, if you do away with serving your time and apprenticeships you end up with a shortage of skilled tradesmen, or in this case players.