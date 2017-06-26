WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Another Director Quits

Re: Another Director Quits

Post Mon Jun 26, 2017 12:03 pm
Bubba
burybabe wrote:
An excellent post Faxcar. RL ruled by SL and RFL who it seems are happy to forget the grass roots and Championship apart from a few select clubs.


But again it comes back to accepting mediocrity. Where is the combined effort by supporters to oppose the continued inadequate running of the game by Red Hall?
Loving the hypocrisy of some.

Re: Another Director Quits

Post Mon Jun 26, 2017 12:19 pm
faxcar
What the RFL and SL are missing though is having cut off and dug up the roots of the game where will the next generation of players come from?

Many will choose another sport and those that stay will be playing at a standard too low to be able to step up to current SL levels.

Even now the standard of play across the board is hardly breathtaking, it all has to start somewhere and as the starting point shrinks the standard will drop further.

They got all carried away when the cap was raised and the marque players were voted for, "We can compete with the NRL and Union to keep or bring in the best players" while at the same time working towards removing the avenues for players to come through.

It's all been seen before in other areas, if you do away with serving your time and apprenticeships you end up with a shortage of skilled tradesmen, or in this case players. :CRAZY: :FRUSRATED: :(
Re: Another Director Quits

Post Mon Jun 26, 2017 12:24 pm
Jaffro
A lot of people aren't accepting it, just look at the drops in crowds. I just don't think there's the energy or desire to mobilise something bigger to push change, most fans will just find something else to do (I'm one of this group now).

Re: Another Director Quits

Post Mon Jun 26, 2017 12:30 pm
Bubba
Jaffro wrote:
A lot of people aren't accepting it, just look at the drops in crowds.


Very fair point. However, it is easy for Red Hall to pass this off as changes in society. The cost of living going up, etc. Whereas a strong and united voice would leave them in no doubt what the issue is.
Loving the hypocrisy of some.

Re: Another Director Quits

Post Mon Jun 26, 2017 12:51 pm
faxcar
Bubba wrote:
But again it comes back to accepting mediocrity. Where is the combined effort by supporters to oppose the continued inadequate running of the game by Red Hall?

An honest answer, the combined effort doesn't exist and those in the game know it would be a waste of time and effort.

The fact is that SL and the RFL take no notice of the Championship clubs or their supporters, they want them to become feeder clubs so what can they be threatened with?

It's not the same as football but it would be like the conference clubs and supporters trying to get the FA to favour them over Man U, and the likes.

Wigan are behind a lot of this, even one Wigan supporter said to me that the likes of Halifax should know their place which they described as them being top dog and us as a flea on their backs.

One big rugby league family, yer right, it's just patronising words to make them feel good about themselves.

Re: Another Director Quits

Post Mon Jun 26, 2017 1:05 pm
Bubba
faxcar wrote:
An honest answer, the combined effort doesn't exist


And there lies my point.
Loving the hypocrisy of some.

Re: Another Director Quits

Post Mon Jun 26, 2017 1:23 pm
faxcar
Bubba wrote:
And there lies my point.

Yes I get it and I have answered why marching on Red Hall is pointless.
To make an argument it needs to come from a position of strength and we have none.
All the power is with SL.
All the Sky money is an arrangement because of SL.
All the changes are made by SL for the short term benefit of SL.
I don't lie down for anyone but the game is owned, like it or not and the owners have their own agenda and a few future friends who will be let in by special invitation.

Re: Another Director Quits

Post Mon Jun 26, 2017 2:17 pm
chazzerboy
The RFL have done a decent job of spoiling this once great sport. The funding is not there for clubs like Halifax. No TV coverage for championship. Dropping crowds for uncertainty surrounding promotion and relegation. Its a farce. We are nothing but a feeder team to Salford. Why do we insist on playing 4 players from Salford when we have a reserve setup. Is the club obliged by dual reg agreement to play players from Salford? We let a halfback go and have not replaced him. is their financial problems, if so the board needs to be honest. We as fans need answers otherwise we wont turn up to games.

Re: Another Director Quits

Post Mon Jun 26, 2017 2:54 pm
mr t hall
chazzerboy wrote:
The RFL have done a decent job of spoiling this once great sport. The funding is not there for clubs like Halifax. No TV coverage for championship. Dropping crowds for uncertainty surrounding promotion and relegation. Its a farce. We are nothing but a feeder team to Salford. Why do we insist on playing 4 players from Salford when we have a reserve setup. Is the club obliged by dual reg agreement to play players from Salford? We let a halfback go and have not replaced him. is their financial problems, if so the board needs to be honest. We as fans need answers otherwise we wont turn up to games.
Agree with all and i know it's not the point but these DR aren't gamechangers anyway and no better that our reserves by and large.Watson was at the game yesterday but even that was hardly inspirational to the DR on show.Evalds,a Halifax lad,totally unnoticeable for us turns into Billy Slater on his return.It's as though Salford use DR as a punishment to players not ripping it at Salford.
