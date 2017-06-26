Bubba wrote: But again it comes back to accepting mediocrity. Where is the combined effort by supporters to oppose the continued inadequate running of the game by Red Hall?

An honest answer, the combined effort doesn't exist and those in the game know it would be a waste of time and effort.The fact is that SL and the RFL take no notice of the Championship clubs or their supporters, they want them to become feeder clubs so what can they be threatened with?It's not the same as football but it would be like the conference clubs and supporters trying to get the FA to favour them over Man U, and the likes.Wigan are behind a lot of this, even one Wigan supporter said to me that the likes of Halifax should know their place which they described as them being top dog and us as a flea on their backs.One big rugby league family, yer right, it's just patronising words to make them feel good about themselves.