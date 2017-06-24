WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Another Director Quits

Another Director Quits

Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 2:44 pm
Dbvada
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon May 02, 2016 10:22 am
Posts: 130
Stuart Ramsey quit on Friday as a director after only being there 3 Months. As he joined with Mark Moore and worked with him at Bulls and is his mate and was supposed to be looking after the cash I think this adds something to the rumours that there is something seriously wrong behind the scenes and we are almost bust.

As Ian Croad is still ill this looks to me like Moore must be doing everything himself now. I've been told that Moore has been trying to get Laurence Turner and one other to rejoin the Board, I wonder if Ramsey going is part of the deal?

don't sound good to me.

Re: Another Director Quits

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 8:50 pm
Tony Fax
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 6068
Location: Halifax, the sleeping giants of Rugby League
Looks like we're heading for other financial crisis. We desperately need some directors with "some grit". Michael Steele, for example, has been as much use as a chocolate tea cup. Never pushed the club forward and looking at his long string of other directorships, it makes you wonder if the Halifax RL one is "something for his mantelpiece".

And we need to get out of the Shay. We've never belonged there, it's not a rugby league ground, and it's run by idiots from the council. And the bogs under the South Stand stink. For gods sake, if council estate tin pot Cas can hold their own in SL, surely we can! Yep, need another David Brook, otherwise we're joining the likes of other "formerly decently supported" clubs like Whitehaven, Barrow and York in the pits of the abyss.
AM I RIGHT? I'M NOT WRONG!

Re: Another Director Quits

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 9:26 pm
freddies wig
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Sep 11, 2006 1:37 pm
Posts: 2288
Location: surrey
To be fair, not so sure this is the place for this. The board of directors is as it is, don't see anyone else wanting to come in and take over. With the uncertainty at the moment over the make up of the league, would you invest in a club like Fax.

How much relevance will finishing outside the top four actually have - you can bet that the super league clubs will be looking to claw back their cash somehow. All the clubs in the championship could well end up receiving the sum total of nowt, wherever they finish.

The bottom line is, we have a club and it could be much much worse
Oh hali hali hali hali halifax

Re: Another Director Quits

Post Mon Jun 26, 2017 6:32 am
Bubba
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 17, 2002 10:48 am
Posts: 5510
Location: Halifax
freddies wig wrote:
The bottom line is, we have a club and it could be much much worse


Accepting mediocrity is a very dangerous attitude.
Loving the hypocrisy of some.

Re: Another Director Quits

Post Mon Jun 26, 2017 7:16 am
Greg Florimos Boots
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 18, 2005 8:19 am
Posts: 7533
Bubba wrote:
Accepting mediocrity is a very dangerous attitude.


What's the other option? Spend more than we have coming in? Last club to achieve anything in this league without a money man? For me our directors are daft, who in their right mind would pump hard earned cash in to a RL team with no chance of ever getting a return, I know I wouldnt(saying that I probably would if I had the money) and the thanks they get is people saying we are not showing ambition.

"Everybody is a genius. But if you judge a fish by its ability to climb a tree, it will live its whole life believing that it is stupid."― Albert Einstein

"Everybody gets so much information all day long that they lose their common sense." ― Gertrude Stein

"Don't believe everything you read on the internet" ― Abraham Lincoln

Re: Another Director Quits

Post Mon Jun 26, 2017 7:34 am
Bubba
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 17, 2002 10:48 am
Posts: 5510
Location: Halifax
Greg Florimos Boots wrote:
What's the other option? Spend more than we have coming in? Last club to achieve anything in this league without a money man? For me our directors are daft, who in their right mind would pump hard earned cash in to a RL team with no chance of ever getting a return, I know I wouldnt(saying that I probably would if I had the money) and the thanks they get is people saying we are not showing ambition.


Sorry, you misunderstand me. There has to be a balance between realism and ambition. I think personally the club appears to be doing the right thing i.e cutting its cloth and spending only what it can afford. But supporters shouldnt have the attitude that "I am just happy to have a club to support".

I know at Halifax Town many supporters had this attitude when Jim Brown was Chairman. OK I appreciate not everyone has an interest in the politics and only care about what happens on the field. But mediocrity or accepting whatever goes on without asking questions leads only to failure at worst, and stagnation at best.
Loving the hypocrisy of some.

Re: Another Director Quits

Post Mon Jun 26, 2017 9:06 am
Hudd-Shay
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Nov 05, 2011 11:33 am
Posts: 2329
Location: Shuddersfield
Bubba wrote:
Sorry, you misunderstand me. There has to be a balance between realism and ambition. I think personally the club appears to be doing the right thing i.e cutting its cloth and spending only what it can afford. But supporters shouldnt have the attitude that "I am just happy to have a club to support".

I know at Halifax Town many supporters had this attitude when Jim Brown was Chairman. OK I appreciate not everyone has an interest in the politics and only care about what happens on the field. But mediocrity or accepting whatever goes on without asking questions leads only to failure at worst, and stagnation at best.

I couldn't agree more Bubba.
Hear All, See All, Say Nowt.
Eat All, Sup All, Pay Nowt.
And if Tha ever does Owt for Nowt,
Allus do it for Thissen.

Re: Another Director Quits

Post Mon Jun 26, 2017 9:08 am
Hudd-Shay
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Nov 05, 2011 11:33 am
Posts: 2329
Location: Shuddersfield
Tony Fax wrote:
Looks like we're heading for other financial crisis. We desperately need some directors with "some grit". Michael Steele, for example, has been as much use as a chocolate tea cup. Never pushed the club forward and looking at his long string of other directorships, it makes you wonder if the Halifax RL one is "something for his mantelpiece".

And we need to get out of the Shay. We've never belonged there, it's not a rugby league ground, and it's run by idiots from the council. And the bogs under the South Stand stink. For gods sake, if council estate tin pot Cas can hold their own in SL, surely we can! Yep, need another David Brook, otherwise we're joining the likes of other "formerly decently supported" clubs like Whitehaven, Barrow and York in the pits of the abyss.

Wow! And to think some on here accuse me of being a moaning whingebag! :LOL:
Hear All, See All, Say Nowt.
Eat All, Sup All, Pay Nowt.
And if Tha ever does Owt for Nowt,
Allus do it for Thissen.

