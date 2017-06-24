Stuart Ramsey quit on Friday as a director after only being there 3 Months. As he joined with Mark Moore and worked with him at Bulls and is his mate and was supposed to be looking after the cash I think this adds something to the rumours that there is something seriously wrong behind the scenes and we are almost bust.



As Ian Croad is still ill this looks to me like Moore must be doing everything himself now. I've been told that Moore has been trying to get Laurence Turner and one other to rejoin the Board, I wonder if Ramsey going is part of the deal?



don't sound good to me.