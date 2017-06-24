WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Another Director Quits

Another Director Quits

Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 2:44 pm
Dbvada Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon May 02, 2016 10:22 am
Posts: 130
Stuart Ramsey quit on Friday as a director after only being there 3 Months. As he joined with Mark Moore and worked with him at Bulls and is his mate and was supposed to be looking after the cash I think this adds something to the rumours that there is something seriously wrong behind the scenes and we are almost bust.

As Ian Croad is still ill this looks to me like Moore must be doing everything himself now. I've been told that Moore has been trying to get Laurence Turner and one other to rejoin the Board, I wonder if Ramsey going is part of the deal?

don't sound good to me.

Users browsing this forum: Bubba, Darwinsdad, Dbvada, Faxlore, GaryC and 66 guests

