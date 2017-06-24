Big thing for me this year is that (unlike last year), we've had to win some games with major players missing.

Ellis, Houghton, Taylor, Sneyd, Kelly, Fonua, Watts and Tuli have all missed quite a large number of games between them. All major players for us and potential big misses.

The fact we've been able to maintain a position near the top of the table is a huge positive for me. The players we've brought in have been very impressive and it all looks good for the future.