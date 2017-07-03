The Eagle wrote: To be fair to singleton he's a good aggressive defender who puts in big hits in defence. 32 tackles a game is OK but not outstanding, but he does put in some dominant collisions. I think that the key to the front rowers is balance. Some add to the defensive side, others make big meters, and others get quick play the ball. Having some in each category is probably wise in the match day squad

His defence is ok but nothing to write home about nor good enough to make up for pitiful attack numbers. I do agree you need a balance with your props and couldn't have 4 Cuthbertson's in your 17, however the issue with Singleton is that he's starting matches. Personally I think you need to be making metres early doors and winning the field position battle otherwise it just puts a strain on the whole team if you aren't getting far enough away from your own line.