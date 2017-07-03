WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RD 20 | Leeds Rhinos v St Helens

Tackle wise he did 32 on Thursday and that same number is his average for the season, which is healthy enough but nothing amazing to compensate for poor yardage. Just look at the average gain per carry through the team

Burrow - 9.04
Oledzki - 9.00
Garbutt - 8.48
Ormondroyd - 8.44
Galloway - 8.40
Keinhorst - 8.23
Delaney - 7.87
Walker - 7.86
Ferres - 7.83
Hall - 7.75
Mullally - 7.66
Ablett - 7.29
Briscoe - 7.23
Watkins - 7.09
Sutcliffe - 7.09
Handley - 6.89
Cuthbertson - 6.89
Walters - 6.83
Baldwinson - 6.78
Parcell - 6.67
Ward - 6.57
JJB - 6.38
Moon - 6.24
Golding - 6.19
McGuire - 6.18
SINGLETON - 6.13
Lilley - 5.36

That's shocking for a starting prop (he'd started 12 of his 14 appearances as prop, 1 loose, 1 sub) to be down there with the HB's with lack of pace. See the numbers the others props are doing including Galloway, Mullally, Baldwinson and Ornondroyd and even well behind the likes of much maligned Delaney and Walters. Grabted players have played different amount of games but he still shouldn't be that low down.

Out of all our props Singleton would be the easiest to replace, his go forward is very poor, and he hasn't developed any leg drive since he made his debut. Galloway is one of the most underrated players in the league and way ahead of Singleton IMO. The only reason Singleton gets away with his averageness is because he came through the academy
To be fair to singleton he's a good aggressive defender who puts in big hits in defence. 32 tackles a game is OK but not outstanding, but he does put in some dominant collisions. I think that the key to the front rowers is balance. Some add to the defensive side, others make big meters, and others get quick play the ball. Having some in each category is probably wise in the match day squad
Gob smacked by those figures Printer.
How does Singleton compare to tackles made?
I also think that Singleton does hit hard and can see him getting better as he matures.

Agree with that. Singleton's main issue for me is he is not quite big enough for a top draw prop. However, he is tough,durable, mobile, puts in some big hits and I think still improving. Most Leeds forwards are missing at least 2 of those attributes. I'd keep him.

I always feel we lose control of games when Galloway goes off if im honest. He does a much better job than people give him credit for. Hes not spectacular by any means but does a rock solid steady job every week.

The opposition pack usually get on top of ours when hes replaced. Thats how i always see it anyway. The Catalan game in France was blatantly obvious for that.

Our forwards as a whole lack a spark. Except for Cuthbertson's offloads we don't have any real bite with the ball. They also don't exactly do a lot of work off the ball in attack, in terms of providing dummy runners, but that's been true of our pack for a decade.

for me it's second row.all much the same and ,ward apart, no real quality there. no linebreakers either
