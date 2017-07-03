Tackle wise he did 32 on Thursday and that same number is his average for the season, which is healthy enough but nothing amazing to compensate for poor yardage. Just look at the average gain per carry through the team



Burrow - 9.04

Oledzki - 9.00

Garbutt - 8.48

Ormondroyd - 8.44

Galloway - 8.40

Keinhorst - 8.23

Delaney - 7.87

Walker - 7.86

Ferres - 7.83

Hall - 7.75

Mullally - 7.66

Ablett - 7.29

Briscoe - 7.23

Watkins - 7.09

Sutcliffe - 7.09

Handley - 6.89

Cuthbertson - 6.89

Walters - 6.83

Baldwinson - 6.78

Parcell - 6.67

Ward - 6.57

JJB - 6.38

Moon - 6.24

Golding - 6.19

McGuire - 6.18

SINGLETON - 6.13

Lilley - 5.36



That's shocking for a starting prop (he'd started 12 of his 14 appearances as prop, 1 loose, 1 sub) to be down there with the HB's with lack of pace. See the numbers the others props are doing including Galloway, Mullally, Baldwinson and Ornondroyd and even well behind the likes of much maligned Delaney and Walters. Grabted players have played different amount of games but he still shouldn't be that low down.