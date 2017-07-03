WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RD 20 | Leeds Rhinos v St Helens

Post Mon Jul 03, 2017 6:13 am
BrisbaneRhino
Joined: Wed May 08, 2002 11:46 pm
Posts: 8152
Location: 10 mins walk from Suncorp Stadium
The non-use of subs is just indefensible. If Ormondroyd was tired and there was never an intent to use him, then its an appalling waste of a sub spot. The game as played at the top level involves rotating forwards off the bench. Not doing that is stupid. Mind you, so is not employing specialist coaches if you have the means to do so.

Post Mon Jul 03, 2017 7:39 am
Joined: Fri Mar 03, 2017 11:16 am
Posts: 13
Thought Saints forwards had the edge on ours.. looked much more explosive. Galloway looks finished to me. Ablett didn't look fit at all still rate him though.
I'd like Leeds to bring in a big powerful metre gaining impact prop for next season salary cap permitting of course.

Post Mon Jul 03, 2017 8:08 am
Biff Tannen
Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 5306
Location: Hill Valley
I'd like Leeds to bring in a big powerful metre gaining impact prop for next season salary cap permitting of course.


I think we have that with Garbutt TBH, he didn't look his usual self on Thursday though. We could do with a big off loading unit on the fringes more than anything for me but above all that a game manager to go with Myler for next year is a must.
Post Mon Jul 03, 2017 8:18 am
Joined: Thu Jun 04, 2015 8:05 pm
Posts: 252
Thought Saints forwards had the edge on ours.. looked much more explosive. Galloway looks finished to me. Ablett didn't look fit at all still rate him though.
I'd like Leeds to bring in a big powerful metre gaining impact prop for next season salary cap permitting of course.


I think we're prop heavy to be honest. We have too many big plodders in the middle. I'd say cuthbertson and garbutt are two of the best props in SL. Galloway, singleton are ok to be next up in the 17, then mullally, baldwinson, ormandroyd, oledzki are cover.

It's 2nd row we're in desperate need of impact especially with JJB now pretty much a middle man and more recently fat ferres starting at lose. We're left with

Ward - no complaints (apart from maybe injuries)
Albett- desperate need to regain some form
Delaney- injuries
Keinhorst- good interchange/utility

Walters- one of the worst players to play for Leeds since joe Vickey
Cam smith- unproven
Josh Jordan Roberts - unproven

This is the way I see it anyway.
