Trebor1 wrote: Thought Saints forwards had the edge on ours.. looked much more explosive. Galloway looks finished to me. Ablett didn't look fit at all still rate him though.

I'd like Leeds to bring in a big powerful metre gaining impact prop for next season salary cap permitting of course.

I think we're prop heavy to be honest. We have too many big plodders in the middle. I'd say cuthbertson and garbutt are two of the best props in SL. Galloway, singleton are ok to be next up in the 17, then mullally, baldwinson, ormandroyd, oledzki are cover.It's 2nd row we're in desperate need of impact especially with JJB now pretty much a middle man and more recently fat ferres starting at lose. We're left withWard - no complaints (apart from maybe injuries)Albett- desperate need to regain some formDelaney- injuriesKeinhorst- good interchange/utilityWalters- one of the worst players to play for Leeds since joe VickeyCam smith- unprovenJosh Jordan Roberts - unprovenThis is the way I see it anyway.