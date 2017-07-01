WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RD 20 | Leeds Rhinos v St Helens

Post Sat Jul 01, 2017 9:23 am
D4mo78
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sat Jun 02, 2012 8:32 am
Posts: 334
I've done a few tweets about young players not being used off the bench and how they're the future of the club (few digs at McDermott too because I do believe he needs to go at the end of the season). It's interesting because Jack Walker has been quick to like them. Without going into detail about the tweets it seems that he wants to be at the club but isn't entirely happy with the coach. I worry that McDermott staying could have a negative impact on the squad next year.

As for Thursday night, I thought it was a good win with some good individual performance but a poop team performance. The lack of movement from runners in attack is apaling and the amount of times we had the ball wide left only to drive to the sticks on the next play is frustrating, especially when Wilkin was off. It's good to have off the cuff play but it needs to be with some attacking structure. I know people will throw some stats about how many trophies we've won, but we look like a poorly drilled team.

There really needs to be a change in the coaching set up at the club. I'd like to see Toovey come in as head coach with a selection of Burrow, McGuire, JJB and Morley supporting as backs and forwards coaches
