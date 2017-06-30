WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RD 20 | Leeds Rhinos v St Helens

Re: RD 20 | Leeds Rhinos v St Helens

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 5:12 pm
rhino65 User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Sep 15, 2010 8:19 pm
Posts: 144
What a crock. Is there a league tables for the most times head coaches praise individuals in their coaching teams for improving players? Coaches/ coaching teams are employed to do that amongst other duties. We get it, you don't like Macca. FFS give the "every opportunity to give him a dig" a rest. It's boring.

Re: RD 20 | Leeds Rhinos v St Helens

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 5:42 pm
PrinterThe Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 488
Sal Paradise wrote:
Nope I haven't - I have heard him Sinfield and Peacock took training the day before games - but if you can show me a quote where a significant improvement in a players skills is down to a coach other than McDermott then so be it - and I don't mean an improvement in one game.

Off your trot and prove your point :D


Would crediting Eaton for the improvement Keinhorst made at Hunslet and pointing out that it was Eaton's idea to move Keinhorst to 2nd row do or will you keep shifting?

Re: RD 20 | Leeds Rhinos v St Helens

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 7:02 pm
Charlie Sheen User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Nov 08, 2005 10:26 pm
Posts: 8608
Location: Leeds
The reason Saints seemed to not struggle for metres wasn't necessarily because our line speed wasn't great, it was because Saints passed the ball very wide of the ruck from dummy half, meaning that they were able to isolate more defenders and run at bigger holes in the defensive line on the edges. It was a great tactic, and one I'd like to see Leeds use more often.
King Monkey wrote:
Maybe a spell in prison would do Graham good.

At least he'd lose his virginity.

Re: RD 20 | Leeds Rhinos v St Helens

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 8:10 pm
son of headingley Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Jul 02, 2015 8:22 pm
Posts: 262
Location: The EU (for 2 years at least)
Whilst I don't really get the "praise other coaches" nonsense, it must be increasingly difficult for the "McDermott to stay" brigade to justify their opinion.

I actually think he now DELIBERATELY doesn't use all 17 players as a sort of "FU, I am the boss & this is my way" retort to detractors. He has used this "system/tactic (?)" in increasing regularity as his tenure has progressed. The core members of the squad have suffered over the years because of this (IMO) pig-headedness. I TOTALLY understand not using the likes of Walters or an untried youngster in a top-of-the-table clash with, say, Wigan with the scores level & 15 minutes to go; but that is not the case.

His unwillingness to unleash promising youngsters is startlingly obvious compared to our peers in SL. His reluctance to bring in "specialist" attacking coaches to add spark, structure and variety to a very stale and one-dimensional line smacks of "empire-building" and negative thought processes.

I know some people do not like the opinion that he is very limited without the leadership of Sinfield & Peacock (& to be fair what coach wouldn't miss them?), but all the signs (to me anyway) point to a desperate need for fresh blood/ideas from a new coaching staff.

This does not detract from his fine management of an already-successful & settled squad over a number of years.

Re: RD 20 | Leeds Rhinos v St Helens

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 8:19 pm
RHINO-MARK User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Feb 10, 2016 10:46 pm
Posts: 840
Sal- My pov re-Mcdermott is well known & hasn't changed but just watch any interview when we've won a semi final or Final he always mentions Davidson Eaton & Plume tbf .
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!

Re: RD 20 | Leeds Rhinos v St Helens

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 9:07 pm
PrinterThe Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 488
son of headingley wrote:
I actually think he now DELIBERATELY doesn't use all 17 players as a sort of "FU, I am the boss & this is my way" retort to detractors. He has used this "system/tactic (?)" in increasing regularity as his tenure has progressed..


Whether people like him or not, want him to stay or go, the guy like anyone else wants to win first and foremost. Anybody thinking his team selections and subs are based more on sticking two fingers up to people rather than him having out what HE THINKS is his best team to get the result is absolutely tin foil hat deluded.
Previous

Users browsing this forum: Barrett was robbed, Charlie Sheen, cheekydiddles, ducknumber1, FlexWheeler, Google Adsense [Bot], gulfcoast_highwayman, Joshheff90, leedsnsouths, RHINO-MARK, son of headingley, southyorksdave, The Magic Rat, WF Rhino and 204 guests

