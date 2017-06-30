Whilst I don't really get the "praise other coaches" nonsense, it must be increasingly difficult for the "McDermott to stay" brigade to justify their opinion.



I actually think he now DELIBERATELY doesn't use all 17 players as a sort of "FU, I am the boss & this is my way" retort to detractors. He has used this "system/tactic (?)" in increasing regularity as his tenure has progressed. The core members of the squad have suffered over the years because of this (IMO) pig-headedness. I TOTALLY understand not using the likes of Walters or an untried youngster in a top-of-the-table clash with, say, Wigan with the scores level & 15 minutes to go; but that is not the case.



His unwillingness to unleash promising youngsters is startlingly obvious compared to our peers in SL. His reluctance to bring in "specialist" attacking coaches to add spark, structure and variety to a very stale and one-dimensional line smacks of "empire-building" and negative thought processes.



I know some people do not like the opinion that he is very limited without the leadership of Sinfield & Peacock (& to be fair what coach wouldn't miss them?), but all the signs (to me anyway) point to a desperate need for fresh blood/ideas from a new coaching staff.



This does not detract from his fine management of an already-successful & settled squad over a number of years.