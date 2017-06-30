WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RD 20 | Leeds Rhinos v St Helens

Board index Super League Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com RD 20 | Leeds Rhinos v St Helens

 
Post a reply

Re: RD 20 | Leeds Rhinos v St Helens

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 1:38 pm
Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Tue Aug 15, 2006 1:23 pm
Posts: 7870
Location: SWMC Coach
Give it to some Cas fans, They'll do it for nowt.
BELIEVE. BELIEF. BEYOND.


IT AIN'T WHERE YOUR FROM, ITS WHERE YOUR AT.

SWMC Coach's very own timekeeping afficianado

Re: RD 20 | Leeds Rhinos v St Helens

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 1:46 pm
tad rhino User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Dec 19, 2004 1:46 pm
Posts: 20088
Location: in bed between halle berry and jennifer aniston
they'll know where to sell the scrap too

Re: RD 20 | Leeds Rhinos v St Helens

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 2:14 pm
Biff Tannen User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 5299
Location: Hill Valley
chapylad wrote:
Why is BMcD helping to build it? :wink:


:lol:

on a far more important side note, is the band being disbanded?? :wink:
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!

Re: RD 20 | Leeds Rhinos v St Helens

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 2:22 pm
Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Tue Aug 15, 2006 1:23 pm
Posts: 7870
Location: SWMC Coach
tad rhino wrote:
they'll know where to sell the scrap too


:lol: :lol: :lol:
BELIEVE. BELIEF. BEYOND.


IT AIN'T WHERE YOUR FROM, ITS WHERE YOUR AT.

SWMC Coach's very own timekeeping afficianado

Re: RD 20 | Leeds Rhinos v St Helens

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 2:24 pm
Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Tue Aug 15, 2006 1:23 pm
Posts: 7870
Location: SWMC Coach
Biff Tannen wrote:
:lol:

on a far more important side note, is the band being disbanded?? :wink:


Hope they are on the WT be bad enough to have them in the CT with us.
BELIEVE. BELIEF. BEYOND.


IT AIN'T WHERE YOUR FROM, ITS WHERE YOUR AT.

SWMC Coach's very own timekeeping afficianado

Re: RD 20 | Leeds Rhinos v St Helens

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 2:26 pm
Biff Tannen User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 5299
Location: Hill Valley
Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino wrote:
Hope they are on the WT be bad enough to have them in the CT with us.


Aye, cramped in like sardines on the CT with that racket on top of you enough to send anyone over the edge :SHOOT:
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!

Re: RD 20 | Leeds Rhinos v St Helens

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 3:57 pm
Sal Paradise User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Feb 27, 2002 8:28 am
Posts: 15439
Location: On the road
PrinterThe wrote:
The same McDermott who both pre and post match was quick to praise Geoff Tovey's work with Lilley and how he's improved him? Yeah very insecure from the walking ego that is McDermott to highlight how another coach has improved one of his young players :lol:


Yes but Toovey isn't working for McDermott - when was the last time you heard McDermott suggest another coach at Leeds has been responsible for improving a player. Toovey has coached at a much higher level than McDermott so the praise can't be seen as endangering his position. The question that should be being asked is why has Lilley had to go elsewhere get the skills gain? When was the last time McDermott employed an assistant that could feasibly take his job if things were not going according to plan - a bit like when GH employed him as an assistant to McClennan? :D
Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet.

Re: RD 20 | Leeds Rhinos v St Helens

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 4:15 pm
PrinterThe Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 486
Sal Paradise wrote:
Yes but Toovey isn't working for McDermott - when was the last time you heard McDermott suggest another coach at Leeds has been responsible for improving a player. Toovey has coached at a much higher level than McDermott so the praise can't be seen as endangering his position. The question that should be being asked is why has Lilley had to go elsewhere get the skills gain? When was the last time McDermott employed an assistant that could feasibly take his job if things were not going according to plan - a bit like when GH employed him as an assistant to McClennan? :D


So you've never heard McDermott praise Plume, Eaton, Davidson, Lowes and the likes of Sinfield and Peacock for the way they took training? Ok then :lol: :lol: :lol:

Re: RD 20 | Leeds Rhinos v St Helens

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 4:25 pm
Sal Paradise User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Feb 27, 2002 8:28 am
Posts: 15439
Location: On the road
PrinterThe wrote:
So you've never heard McDermott praise Plume, Eaton, Davidson, Lowes and the likes of Sinfield and Peacock for the way they took training? Ok then :lol: :lol: :lol:


Nope I haven't - I have heard him Sinfield and Peacock took training the day before games - but if you can show me a quote where a significant improvement in a players skills is down to a coach other than McDermott then so be it - and I don't mean an improvement in one game.

Off your trot and prove your point :D
Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: andy_moores, Biff Tannen, Bing [Bot], cheekydiddles, Exabot [Bot], FlexWheeler, FoxyRhino, Google [Bot], Gotcha, gulfcoast_highwayman, Highbury Rhino, leedsbarmyarmy, Maverick Rhino, Norman Stanley Fletcher, PrinterThe, Rammer, Sal Paradise, SmokeyTA, suffolk rhinos, tad rhino, The Biffs Back, WF Rhino and 238 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,594,2171,85376,0664,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
Fri : 09:00
NRL
GOLD COAST
20
- 10ST GEORGE
TV
  
 FT 
Fri : 10:50
NRL
BRISBANE
12
- 42MELBOURNE
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
HULL FC
  
  Sat : 06:00
NRL
SYDNEY
v
CRONULLA
TV
  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
MANLY
v
NZ WARRIORS
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
CANBERRA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat : 17:00
SL
CATALANS
v
LEIGH
TV
  
  Sat : 18:30
CH1
BARROW
v
GLOUC  
 > Sat : 18:30
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
WARRINGTON < 
  Sun : 05:00
NRL
NEWCASTLE
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
SOUTHS
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
CELTIC  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
SOUTH WALES  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
HULL KR
v
LONDON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SHEFFIELD
v
SWINTON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
FEATHERSTONE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
SL
WIGAN
v
WIDNES
TV
  
  Sun : 15:00
SL
SALFORD
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM