PrinterThe wrote: The same McDermott who both pre and post match was quick to praise Geoff Tovey's work with Lilley and how he's improved him? Yeah very insecure from the walking ego that is McDermott to highlight how another coach has improved one of his young players

Yes but Toovey isn't working for McDermott - when was the last time you heard McDermott suggest another coach at Leeds has been responsible for improving a player. Toovey has coached at a much higher level than McDermott so the praise can't be seen as endangering his position. The question that should be being asked is why has Lilley had to go elsewhere get the skills gain? When was the last time McDermott employed an assistant that could feasibly take his job if things were not going according to plan - a bit like when GH employed him as an assistant to McClennan?