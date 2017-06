Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino wrote: Swap deal, McDermott for Toovey?

Wouldn't actually be surprised if it did happen. Can't imagine a coach of Toovey's level wants to stay around the bottom of the Championship and who knows maybe part of the reason GH is happy to send some of our youngsters there. Also a top 4 finish for McDermott would be a respectable way to bounce back from last year and bow out and still could pick up one of two prizes.